BII REPORT: How Mobile Is Waging Battle For The Multi-Screen Living Room

For over a decade, big tech companies, including IBM, Apple, and Microsoft, have been promising to take over the living room.



But home entertainment has proved a hard business to crack, and consumers remain tied to their TVs and panoply of set-top devices.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we examine the distinct scenarios via which mobile devices will wage their battle for the living room, analyse what happens when screens collide and how the new multi-screen living room will actually function, and detail the opportunities being presented to mobile developers, advertisers, and device manufacturers.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>>

Here’s an outline of how mobile devices are waging the battle for the living room:

Substitution: In a recent in-depth report, we found that mobile video is mostly complementary to traditional TV viewing. Mobile video is additive, creating more opportunities for watching video — whether it’s watching a sitcom on your smartphone during a train commute, or viewing a Netflix movie at home in bed.

Source: The ability to relay high-quality video (including online video and games) wirelessly places mobile in competition with a whole galaxy of devices. Wireless TV connections are becoming increasingly common, and with them, the ability to bring smartphones and tablets more easily into the mix.

Selection: When hand-held mini-tablets and smartphones are able to send signals to audiovisual equipment and home theatres, consumers gain more flexibility with a remote control based on a smartphone or tablet. Many apps, with attractive displays and intuitive touch-screen interfaces, are being developed for TV. As Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes recently said, competition in the TV interface space is heating up, and we’re going to see “as many interfaces as you can get.”

synchronisation: In the US, 85% of U.S. tablet owners use their tablet while watching TV. In order to leverage the second screen as a companion to what’s happening on the TV, media companies must successfully migrate consumers from self-initiated use of the second screen to a programmed experience.

In full, the special report:

analyses what happens when screens collide and how the new multi-screen living room will actually function

Examines the distinct scenarios via which mobile devices will wage their battle for the living room

Explores the opportunities for mobile developers, advertisers, and device manufacturers.

Is full of illustrative charts and data

For full access to the report on How Mobile Is Waging A Battle On The Living Room sign up for a free trial subscription today.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.