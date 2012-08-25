BII REPORT: How iOS Is Winning Mobile In The Enterprise

Recently, smartphone sales passed PC sales, meaning that smartphones are rapidly becoming the most common device connected to the Internet.

This is not only having a profound effect on habits outside of work, but it’s affecting the way we work as well.

A recent report from BI Intelligence explains which mobile platforms are displacing the old Windows monopoly in the enterprise, how corporate app developers are responding to the change, and how Microsoft is responding to this disruption.

So, how is Apple winning mobile in the enterprise?

The rise of BYOD gives professionals the freedom to choose: According to Good Technology, which sells technology to help companies manage mobile devices used by employees, more than 72% of its clients had a formal BYOD (“bring your own device”) program, under which they offer formal support for users to access corporate information on their personal devices.

And, they most often choose iOS: When employees are given a choice on how to access corporate data on the go, they are choosing Apple’s iOS platform, with Android in firm second place (see chart).

Especially when it comes to smartphones: Between 65% and 74% of all new phone activations per quarter for the last year and a half have been with iPhones, according to Good Technology. BlackBerry devices are excluded because Research in Motion has its own device management technology, so Good doesn’t have any insight into the platform. However, its quarterly statistics do map well to overall consumer adoption of new platforms.

And even moreso with tablets: Good’s data consistently shows the iPad making up more than 90% of all tablet activations. Android tablets in the enterprise are doing even WORSE than Android tablets at large because, in many cases, corporations are buying and deploying their own tablets.

Don’t count the competition out: IT departments are growing to accept Android, as they work through some of the complications — such as more device types and platform updates – presented by Android. And Microsoft, of course, still has many strengths in the enterprise and an aggressive new product strategy to build on them.

