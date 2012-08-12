BII REPORT: How App Makers Are Making Money

The rise of “freemium” apps, mainly games, that generate money from in-app commerce is well established on Facebook.But it is also driving a huge amount of the revenue generated on Apple’s iPhone App Store.



BI Intelligence has produced an analysis of App Store data, taking a look at the successful pricing, business, and monetization strategies of the highest grossing “freemium” iPhone apps.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s a quick breakdown of the dynamics surrounding iTunes app monetization:

Most of the highest grossing apps are free to download: Two thirds of the highest grossing iPhone apps — the ones that generate the most money from iTunes — are completely free to download.

Ecommerce is driving the business: These apps generate 100% of their iTunes revenue through in-app commerce. (Advertising and other revenue sources beyond iTunes aren’t measured.) Almost all of the money-making paid apps in Apple’s top 100 grossing list also employ in-app commerce. Beyond freemium, successful paid apps can potentially double their revenue by offering in-app commerce for premium upgrades.

The top performers include some big names: Recent top-grossing apps generating iTunes revenue entirely through in-app purchases include Poker by Zynga, Pandora Radio, Bejeweled Blitz, and MLB At Bat.

And they are taking home a lot of money: The precise amount they earn varies by app and by day, but top-10-grossing iPhone apps can routinely generate $50,000 to $200,000 in revenue per day.

In full, the report looks at:

What in-app commerce on Apple looks like, and how it works

What products and services leading apps have sold via iTunes, and how

What price points for apps and products have had the most success in driving revenue

To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on In-App Commerce, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.