BII REPORT: How Apps Are Invading Mobile In The Enterprise

As smartphones and new kinds of devices invade the enterprise, organisations must figure out how to give users access to corporate data and apps.



A recent report from BI Intelligence explains how corporate app developers are responding to the proliferation of new devices, which mobile platforms are displacing the old Windows monopoly in the enterprise, and what Microsoft is doing to counter this disruption.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

So, what solutions are apps using to invade mobile in the enterprise?

Virtualization technologies: These take the old Windows desktop and make it available on a smartphone or tablet. They are a useful bridge technology, but blunt many of the advantages of using modern mobile devices — in particular, apps may be more difficult to use on touch screens.

Building web apps for mobile devices: This can save effort, but enterprises still must often customise apps for each browser, and some features are not available as they are with native apps.

Building custom native apps for mobile devices: This is the current trend. To be successful, these apps should be simpler than old desktop or server-based web apps, focusing on a few functions that mobile employees need most.

Enterprises also need to deal with commercial apps that employees have downloaded themselves: With traditional PCs, enterprises could strictly limit the kinds of apps employees could have on their work devices. But when employees have own their devices, and use them for both home and work, this becomes impossible.

In full, the report looks at:

Which mobile platforms are displacing the old Windows monopoly in the enterprise.

How corporate app developers are responding to the change.

How this disruption is threatening the former leader in enterprise computing, Microsoft, and what Microsoft is doing to respond.

To access BI Intelligence’s full report on Mobile In The Enterprise, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.