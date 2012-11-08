BII REPORT: How 4G LTE Is Transforming The Mobile Ecosystem

The dream of digital media at our fingertips has historically been hampered by slow wireless networks and disparate standards.



But the entire mobile ecosystem took a big step forward when Verizon, the largest U.S. carrier, launched LTE in early 2010. Modern smartphones are increasingly engineered to take advantage of LTE network speeds.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we analyse the impact LTE can have on consumer behaviour, device preferences, and data usage and pricing, explain how LTE has the potential to add new layers of functionality to entire app categories such as games and maps, and look at the build out and availability of LTE in the U.S. and around the world.

Here’s a brief overview of how LTE is transforming the mobile ecosystem:

LTE is really fast: LTE is about 10 times faster than 3G wireless connections. In fact, many consumers have found LTE faster than their home broadband connections.

LTE’s potential to transform mobile usage and app capabilities is vast: Beyond bringing video streaming to our iPads (outside of Wi-Fi range that is), many other app categories will see enhanced functionality with LTE. These categories most notably include video sharing, video chat, augmented reality, games, and apps.

Advertisers will like this: LTE will translate to increased engagement and more monetization opportunities. Advertisers will serve more ads as consumers plunge into immersive mobile applications more often and in new locations.

It is still early in the adoption cycle: Globally, there were an estimated 27 million LTE customers as of the middle of this year, according to Wireless Intelligence. That was up from only 10 million at the end of 2011. Visiongain, a market research firm, forecasts 125 million global LTE customers by year-end 2012, and Juniper sees 430 million LTE subscribers by 2016.

In full, the report:

analyses the impact LTE can have on consumer behaviour, device preferences, and data usage and pricing

Explains how LTE has the potential to add new layers of functionality to entire app categories such as games and maps

Looks at the availability and explosive potential growth of LTE in the U.S. and around the world

