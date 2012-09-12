BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Zuckerberg Gives Native Apps A Ringing Endorsement

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.
Zuckerberg’s Biggest Mistake? Betting on HTML5 (Mashable)
In his first public interview since Facebook’s IPO, CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that “the biggest mistake we made as a company was betting too much on HTML5 as opposed to native.” Facebook was one of the first major companies to embrace HTML5. And not just as the basis for its mobile web experience, but also for its apps for iOS and Android. That focus was based on the idea that HTML5 would be an easy way to develop for multiple platforms and screen sizes at one time, and that the overall experience would be similar to a native app. It did not account for stability or speed. Facebook has been focused on HTML5 for the last two years.
Free Apps Account For 89% Of All Downloads (Gartner via TechCrunch)
The mobile app market is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. According to new research from Gartner there will be nearly 46 billion mobile app downloads made this year, nearly double the 25 billion downloads in 2011. Among those downloads, free will continue to reign supreme: 89% of those downloads worldwide will cost nothing. That is also appearing to have a knock-on effect on apps that are sold for a price: 90% of paid apps will cost less than $3. These are pricing trends that will only become stronger. By 2016, Gartner is predicting the the mobile app market will see almost 310 billion downloads, with 93% of those free apps.
What To Expect From Today’s Apple Event (Wired via CNN)
Six years since its debut, the iPhone shows no signs of slowing in popularity. Here’s what is expected (rumoured) at the company’s media event today for the new iPhone:
- A larger display
- Redesigned dock connector
- 4G LTE
- NFC (not likely)
- Improved processor
- Improved camera
- New iPod models
And then there of course is the bonus announcement, the iPad Mini.
Apple Devices Top Mobile Ad Impressions, Expect Lead To Grow With New iPhone (TechCrunch)
Millennial Media sees rising fortunes for Samsung in smartphones, and of continued success for Apple, with a potential explosion on the horizon for the iPhone-maker when the next version makes its debut. iOS also grew its share of the overall OS picture, but Android still took the lion’s share of impressions overall with 46% for the quarter. Apple took the top prize for manufacturers, seeing 31.38% (vs. 28.32% last quarter) of overall device impressions, and the iPhone was the top device, with 15.84% (up slightly from 15.10% in the first quarter) of the share, compared to just 4.96% for the next closest handset, RIM’s BlackBerry Curve. Still, Samsung also made a strong showing, with 8 separate devices in the top 20 overall for a combined 13% of the pie.
Total Android Shipments Since 2008 To Hit 1 Billion Mark (IHS via ZDNet) Android device shipments are poised to pass the 1 billion unit mark in 2013, according to projections by IHS. Global unit shipments of Android phones will be 451 million in 2013, up from 357 million in 2012. Cumulative shipments by the end of 2013 will be 1.1 billion since the first Android device shipped in 2008. For comparison, Apple’s cumulative iPhone shipments will be 527 million in 2013 and hit the 1 billion mark in 2015. Android’s growth is largely attributed to its partner network, which consists of Samsung, HTC, Motorola, LG, ZTE and Huawei. In 2016, cumulative Android device shipments will near the 3 billion mark.
Tips To Improve Your Website’s Accessibility For Mobile Platforms (Siteimprove)
A number of principles are relevant when using best practices for web accessibility on mobile platforms. Here are tips on how to fix the most common problems faced by mobile web users:
- Layout
- Use of colour
- Following standards
- Order of content
- Navigation
There are a slew more.
