BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Zuckerberg Gives Native Apps A Ringing Endorsement

Zuckerberg’s Biggest Mistake? Betting on HTML5 (Mashable)

In his first public interview since Facebook’s IPO, CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that “the biggest mistake we made as a company was betting too much on HTML5 as opposed to native.” Facebook was one of the first major companies to embrace HTML5. And not just as the basis for its mobile web experience, but also for its apps for iOS and Android. That focus was based on the idea that HTML5 would be an easy way to develop for multiple platforms and screen sizes at one time, and that the overall experience would be similar to a native app. It did not account for stability or speed. Facebook has been focused on HTML5 for the last two years.

Free Apps Account For 89% Of All Downloads (Gartner via TechCrunch)

The mobile app market is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. According to new research from Gartner there will be nearly 46 billion mobile app downloads made this year, nearly double the 25 billion downloads in 2011. Among those downloads, free will continue to reign supreme: 89% of those downloads worldwide will cost nothing. That is also appearing to have a knock-on effect on apps that are sold for a price: 90% of paid apps will cost less than $3. These are pricing trends that will only become stronger. By 2016, Gartner is predicting the the mobile app market will see almost 310 billion downloads, with 93% of those free apps.