BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Why Mobile Search Matters

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Driving App Downloads And Engagement Through Mobile Search (Econsultancy)

According to a 2012 mobile search report by Performics, as well as searching on phones while on-the-go (75%), people are searching on their mobile browsers at home in the evenings (81%), at home on weekends (80%), at home while consuming other types of media (66%) and at social gatherings (56%). The study also found that 40% of its correspondents use their mobile browsers to search at least 20 times a month. Mobile search usage is growing and therefore marketers need to incorporate this into their overall app strategy. Here are some ways how:

Google AdWords

Click-to-download ads

Mobile app extension to direct consumers to a destination within the app

Deep links

optimise app store listing through organic search

Too often, businesses have apps developed without defining a clear marketing strategy for their app launch and without knowing how competitive the app market is. Be prepared.

Map Searches Shift From Desktops To Smartphones (comScore)

The rise of smartphones has created a major shift in how and when consumers rely on mapping services. Visitation to map websites on desktop computers has been very consistent for a few years now, holding steady at between 95-100 million unique visitors during any given month. It would appear, however, that maps on mobile devices have become a much greater necessity. In the past six months alone, the number of smartphone visitors to map websites and apps has jumped 24% to 92 million unique visitors. That’s a monthly penetration of 83% among smartphone users. When you consider that more than 50% of all new handset purchases are smartphones, there is still plenty of room for this market to continue its rapid expansion. And as that shift occurs, there is emerging evidence showing that it is coming at the expense of desktop mapping.

Apple Maps Issue Not Deterring iPhone 5 Buyers (ChangeWave Research)

Speaking of maps, a new survey from 451 Research/ChangeWave Research shows the iPhone 5 has sparked an unprecedented wave of buying with consumers gobbling up the latest Apple smart phone at record rates. “Despite the media attention surrounding both the Apple Maps issue and the Apple Lightning port issue, neither has had an impact on the massive numbers of buyers queuing up to buy the iPhone 5,” said Dr. Paul Carton, ChangeWave’s VP of Research. “Rather, the survey results show both issues hardly rank as bumps in the road.” Here’s a head-to-head match-up between the earlier iPhone 4 Antenna/Reception issue and the current iPhone 5/iOS 6 Apple Maps issue:

Photo: 451 Research/ChangeWave Research

Simply put, Apple Maps is not considered a problem by the overwhelming majority of users. This echos a recent Business Insider study as well that shows 85% of people say Apple maps has no impact on their decision to buy an iPhone 5.

Why It’s Time For Local SMBs To Get On Board With Mobile (Search Engine Land)

Only ~20% of local businesses said they have experience with mobile marketing. Small businesses today operate in a time when smartphone adoption is growing rapidly. Mobile is where today’s consumers already are, but local businesses are not. Many SMBs don’t have a basic education on the fundamental concepts of this form of advertising or its potential. As a result, many SMBs are missing clear opportunities to attract potential new customers in the mobile space. What should SMBs be doing to successfully leverage this platform?

Local relevancy Mobile friendly websites and apps Know your vertical and device Get your phone number out there

With regard to that last point, selecting mobile advertising options that allow you to prominently feature your local phone number is vital.

How the mobile phone Got ‘Smart’ (Mashable)

While the future for smartphones looks promising, let’s take a look at how we got to this point in time:

1946: AT&T Establishes the First Mobile Network

1974: Theodore George Paraskevakos Patents the Basic Smartphone Concept

1994: IBM Combines a mobile phone and PDA Forming the Simon Personal Communicator

1999: The Smartphone Market Begins to Bear Fruit With the BlackBerry Email Device

2000: Ericsson Uses the Magic Word When Marketing Its R380

2007: Apple’s Multi-Touch Screen iPhone Brings Smartphone Design to New Heights

2008: Google Blows Up the Smartphone Market With Its Android Operating System

2010: The Smartphone Market Catches a Virus

The ability to support third-party software, known as apps, will continue to be the driving force behind smartphone performance and adoption going forward.

Mobile Accounts for 7% Of The U.S. Digital Ad Market (BI Intelligence)

Mobile almost doubled its share of the U.S. digital ad market through the first six months of the year. According to IAB, U.S. mobile ad revenues were $1.2 billion in the first half of the year and 7% of total U.S. digital ad revenues, up from 4 per cent a year prior. Total 2011 U.S. mobile ad revenues were $1.6 billion, according to IAB. Half-year revenues of $596 million were about 38 per cent of the year-end total. Holding all else equal, if the U.S. market grew at the same rate this year, 2012 mobile ad revenues would be $3.2 billion.

Why Mobile Billing And ‘In App’ Payments Are Perfect Partners (TelecomTV)

‘In app’ billing is one of the big growth areas this year and most importantly it’s the ideal telco billing opportunity, with players lining up to enable the commercial connections. One such is MACH which runs a direct billing gateway to connect all sorts of trusted online merchants to telco billing platforms. Michael De Jongh, sales director for mobile billing payments at MACH tells Martyn Warwick of TelecomTV why and how the area is taking off and why telcos are content app providers’ natural billing partners. MACH has signed Vodafone, Everything Everywhere, O2 and 3UK up to its Direct Operator Billing platform for digital goods. Meaning that a solution to purchase physical goods is on the horizon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.