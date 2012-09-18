BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Why Apple Will Win The Enterprise Smartphone Market

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Let’s Not Make The Same Mistake We Did With The Internet, With Mobile (Pando Daily)

Mobile is certainly winning the attention war. Smartphone adoption is the fastest in history. Mobile devices are more popular than computers. Time spent on mobile is on track to outpace all other forms of media. And in many emerging markets, mobile is the only way users have every encountered the Web. But from an ad spend perspective, not so much. For mobile to live up to the massive market opportunity that everyone assumes it will become, there needs to be real, Overture-style innovation. It’s the industry’s shot at a do over. Sitting back, showing some pretty graphs, and hoping the market takes care of itself didn’t cut it last time, and it won’t on the mobile browser either.

The Mobile Web is Always the Right Answer (Ryan Stewart)

It has been interested to watch the fallout from Facebook’s comments regarding mobile. What’s fascinating and odd (yet unsurprising) is that HTML5 continues to have vague and very subjective connotation. In the context of this debate, HTML5 seems to really mean hybrid applications. When people talk about HTML5 versus native it’s often going to be in the app context. And then the narrative can become “HTML5 isn’t ready”. That’s simply untrue. HTML as a technology is more than ready to help you create apps and content for mobile devices. You may not get access to every device API and it may not fit into an app store, but the corollary is that you don’t need an app store. No matter how you want to show your content, it’s never a good idea to ignore the mobile web.

So Did Facebook Kill HTML5? (SitePoint)

No. Mark Zuckerberg did not kill HTML5 but you might believe that from the headlines published last week. So, is that the end for HTML5? No again. There are several reasons why you shouldn’t worry:

Facebook still uses HTML5 We don’t know what Facebook was doing Native will always be better than non-native Facebook’s problem’s are not yours It’s all about share price

No doubt Facebook had development problems, but passing a little blame to HTML5 is very convenient. Zuckerberg claimed Facebook was at the cutting-edge of technology but it let them down. It wasn’t their fault, but they have the funds and expertise to learn from that mistake. Clever. The stock was up 7.9% immediately after the interview.

The Mobile Browser Dominates in Emerging Markets (All Things Digital)

There are seven billion people in this world and only 1.2 billion computers but close to 6 billion mobile phones. That makes the commercialization ability and growth potential for the mobile Internet massively greater than that of the PC-based Internet. In emerging markets the mobile browser is a critical channel that connects people to the Internet in ways that the PC browser never did. For many people, it is their only connection point to the Internet. Since mobile phones are much cheaper than computers, and the mobile Internet is much more accessible than fixed-line Internet in emerging markets, users purchase their first mobile phones much earlier than their first computers, which sets user habits to surf the Web through mobile phones.

Photo: KPCB 2012 Internet Trends

One Third Of All Americans Want The New iPhone 5 (Toluna via The Next Web)

According to Toluna QuickSurveys (and boy was it quick), one third of Americans want a brand new Apple iPhone 5, 56% of BlackBerry users are looking to ditch their smartphones and 32% of Android users are also looking to switch. In terms of the new iPhone, 58% said they were impressed by the new look, but extended battery life was the favourite element, followed by the enhanced processing power and speed. The biggest disappointment from the launch was a tie: lack of wireless charging (24%) and not having micro-USB capability (also 24%).

Why Apple’s iPhone 5 Wins For Enterprise IT (CITEWorld)

Bring your own device and the iPhone 5 should fit well together given Apple’s proven track record for quick reaction to incidences of malware. Certainly, the openish architecture of the Android platform seems to make it an attractive prospect to many enterprise users, but the sad truth is that it seldom makes it all the way through corporate security policy trials. Here’s why:

Security: There’s already active malware on the Android platform Market Share: iPhone is the leader in the existing enterprise market Fragmentation: CIOs must consider just how many devices they might approve for use with their solution

Support for Android can work out to be more expensive on a per device management basis than support for the more homogenized iOS platform.

The iPhone 5 Could Dominate Mobile Ads (Velti via Business Insider)

Apple’s iPhone 5 could dominate mobile ad impressions on iPhones within just one year, according to a study of iPhone mobile ad data by Velti (major buyer and server of mobile advertising). The iPhone 4S claimed over 10% of exchange-wide impressions just four months after release. Velti claims that, “based on past iPhone releases, we predict that within 6 months, iPhone 5 will drive over 25% of all iPhone impressions, and its release will result in a major upgrade cycle.” The company believes iPhone 5 will be adopted more quickly than the iPhone 4S, and will become one of the top 5 devices on the exchange in the next 6 months.

Photo: Velti

iPhone Users Browse Web 150% More than iPod Touch Users (Chitika)

Between the two devices, the iPod Touch has a respectable 11% of Web traffic even with far fewer devices sold (46.6 million) as compared to the iPhone (149.7 million). The ability to access the Internet while avoiding a costly monthly data plan could be why many browse extensively with the iPod Touch, even if it is only at a Wi-Fi hotspot. Taking into account carrier subsidies, both devices have similar pricing, and the comparatively high rate of iPod touch Web usage indicates a growing desire from consumers to have portable devices with Internet access in the face of these costlier cell phone data plans. However, the findings indicate that near-ubiquitous connectivity does matter, as iPhone users browse the Web on their device 150% more than iPod Touch users.

Photo: Chitika

Did The iPhone 5 Sell Out 20x Faster Than The Last One? (TechCrunch)

Billy Gallagher at TechCrunch writes that “pre-orders for the iPhone 5 went live at midnight and, true to form, they went like hotcakes. You may remember that it took 22 hours for the iPhone 4S and about 20 hours for the iPhone 4 to sell out of its pre-order, launch-day stock. The iPhone 5 took just about 60 minutes. One hour after pre-orders went live, Apple adjusted shipping expectations from one to two weeks due to the overwhelming demand.” The one thing missing from this analysis though are inventory numbers. How do we know if the inventory comparisons are the same? Without any numbers, like Apple released last year, we’ll never know.

