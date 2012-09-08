BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Twitter To Top Facebook In Mobile Ad Revenue This Year, But Won't Last Long

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Twitter Tops Facebook In U.S. Mobile Ad Revenue (eMarketer)

Twitter will take home more U.S. mobile advertising revenues this year than Facebook, according to a new forecast by eMarketer. Twitter will earn $129.7 million in mobile advertising revenues this year in the U.S. Facebook, which rolled out mobile ads for the first time this year, will come in at just over half that amount, at $72.7 million in the U.S. The increasing focus on mobile by both Twitter and Facebook, as well as other major digital advertising publishers, will contribute to growth in the overall U.S. mobile advertising market, which eMarketer estimates will reach $2.61 billion this year. By 2016, the U.S. mobile advertising market is expected to near $12 billion.



Android Owns More Than 80% Of The Chinese Smartphone Market (The Next Web)

Android is continuing its impressive run in the Chinese smartphone market, soaring to 83% market share in the second quarter of 2012, according to Analysys. Nokia’s Symbian and Apple’s iOS have each been left with 6% share. Analysys International’s Enfodesk tracker shows Android eating up significant share of device sales from Symbian over the past year. In the second quarter of 2011, Google’s mobile OS had an estimated 47.6% of the market, compared to Nokia’s 32.3%. Over the past year, Symbian’s share of Chinese smartphones dropped over 26%, while Android rose by roughly the same amount. Windows Phone and Windows Mobile remain largely irrelevant in China.Apple Owns 65% Of Mobile Web Traffic (Chitika via Cult Of Mac)

Apple devices currently account for over half of all mobile web traffic in the U.S. and Canada, according to Chitika. During August 2012, Apple’s share of web traffic on mobile devices grew from 63.75% in July to 65.03% in August. Samsung trails behind at a distant second place with a 12.47% share. “With the iPhone and iPad, Apple dominates the mobile market when it comes to web usage,” reports Chitika. Google and Samsung are also growing when it comes to mobile web traffic, but Apple clearly dominates everyone else right now.

Google-Backed NFC Payments Company Launches Terminals (The Next Web)

LevelUp finally announced NFC (near field communication) support, courtesy of a shiny new piece of hardware. The company says that it plans to support any and all ways consumers want to pay with their smartphones, including QR codes, NFC and ultrasonic signals. Though it remains to be seen, evidence increasingly suggests that the new iPhone 5 may include NFC technology when it launches next week. And even if the new iPhone doesn’t support NFC, anyone with an NFC-enabled Android can still pay using LevelUp’s new terminals.