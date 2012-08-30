BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: The Internet Wasn't Built To Handle Mobile

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



(Economic Times)

Tom Leighton, co-founder and chief scientist at Akamai, believes 35-billion connected devices worldwide are causing stresses on the network, the kind that it was never made to handle. Internet wasn’t built for this. It was not built for video. It was not built with mobile access in mind. People expect a mobile device to work just as fast as their laptop. That’s not going to be easy because the cellular networks were not built for the Internet, they were built for voice. All websites are about three times slower on cellular devices. The time it takes to download a page on mobile is like the Internet speed on devices back in 2001! That’s a dark age for the Internet.

Half Of All Mobile Phones Will Be Smartphones Next Year (IHS via All Things Digital)

A new report from IHS says that smartphones will account for half the market in 2013, two years earlier than the firm had earlier predicted. The research firm breaks phones into three categories: Smartphones, feature phones and basic, low-cost phones. Smartphones will already be more plentiful than feature phones this year, IHS says, though they won’t quite pass the 50% threshold. That’s up from just 35% of the worldwide market last year. But by 2016, smartphones will account for more than two-thirds of mobile phone shipments.

Five Simple Mobile Website Tips (Internet Dreams realised)

And by simple, we mean simple. Creating a mobile website is an important step in the progression of your website and/or company, but you can’t approach it with the same rules as your desktop site:

Less is more Up and down (not left and right) Take advantage of the phone (features) Lose clicking, add tapping Testing… Testing…

Mobile web browsers may not be as forgiving as desktop browsers.

Could Nokia Be The Surprise Winner Of Apple Vs. Samsung? (GigaOM)

We’ve already covered the fact that Microsoft may be a winner in the Apple vs. Samsung verdict, but what about Nokia? One in the same if you ask me, but many are saying that the troubled handset maker may get a surprising boost from the verdict, because it increases the potential impact of its huge library of mobile patents. Nokia has around 10,000 mobile-related patents behind it, built up over the decades in which it assumed (and then squandered) leadership of the mobile industry. Not only that but it could help Nokia claw back its place as the world’s biggest handset manufacturer. Not only does Samsung have to start worrying at length about aggravating Apple further, but Nokia effectively won its own legal action against Apple last summer.

Cloud-Based Mobile App Platforms (GigaOM)

Smartphone apps are great, but the data they need can be quite pricey. Particularly if you live in a developing market. That’s why the idea of cloud-based app platforms is taking off. These platforms run their apps partly on the device, but the heavy lifting is done on some remote server. You’d think this would result in more rather than less data usage, but heavy compression takes care of that problem. Enter companies like Blaast, biNu and Peek (in the U.S.). Peek goes straight to the manufacturers of very low-cost phones. Until smartphone economics even out for developing world customers, there’s a huge amount of money to be made in the meantime.

New Revenue Opportunities For Mobile Game Developers (VentureBeat)

Chartboost, an in-game advertising company, aims to make mobile game developers more profitable by expanding the monetization options for its Kiosk program, where developers and publishers can tap each other to generate more excitement about each other’s games. Under the Kiosk program, major mobile game publishers will purchase ads so they can gain more users. Developers can approach those publishers and get them to advertise their games within the developers’ own. The company is essentially becoming a better matchmaker for advertisers.

BII REPORT: Why Location-Based Services Are Going To Become Big Businesses (BI Intelligence)

Location-based services are one of the hottest startup trends to have come out of the smartphone revolution of the past few years. But despite the hype, they will will be a big business.

Driving people into stores and venues

Converting people inside stores into sales

Increasing consumer loyalty

Yield management for restaurants and other local businesses.

There are very big markets where the incumbent solutions are lacking.

Free Apps May Be More Profitable (ZDNet)

Advertising-supported apps may bring in the most revenues over the long run. Advertisers are much more willing to pay developers than users are. Just like developers, advertisers need to market their product. Advertising may be the path of least resistance to building sustainable app revenues. The caveat being that the ad-based model has had mixed results in the software space. The freemium model has not worked out too well. These include situations where there is a low volume of business, products with limited scope, or a base of enterprise customers.

The Rise Of Mobile Video Viewing (DirecTV)

One thing that has increased exponentially over the last couple years, is video watching. Both on mobile devices and online. Some interesting statistics:

Almost 25% of all video watchers at home with high speed internet, are watching on devices other than a TV

The average tablet owner watches 36 minutes of video a week

Viewership on mobile phones increased by 35.7% last year

Here’s a great infographic to put that into perspective:

