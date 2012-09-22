BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Ad Spend To Increase 3x By 2017

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Ad Spend On Mobile Search To Reach $12 Billion By 2017 (Juniper Research via WirelessDuniya)

A recent report by Juniper Research, reveals the total ad spend on mobile web search will reach $12 billion annually in five years’ time. That’s 3x the ad spend this year, which they estimate will reach $4 billion. That’s still really tiny. Usage of web search on mobile devices will be driven by continued adoption of high-usage tablets, with the number of these devices in-use reaching 672 million by 2017. The report found that brands advertising in the mobile web search space, needed to ensure that their websites are optimised for mobile clicks. Ad spend is wasted if poor user experience ultimately prevents consumers from making a purchase.

Trends In Mobile Design (WordPress Integration)

Mobile designs both typical and popular are used for mobile website application. But the change user perceptions have become popular trends:

Social network integration Doctype declarations Code validations Pop-up menu controls White space Homepage link ratio Magazine style Minimum style Image-based navigation

These growing mobile trends have increased popularity and a distinct appeal.

HTML5 Is Still Not Ready For Prime Time (BI Intelligence)

Since January, several trends have emerged that lead us to believe that HTML5 is still not ready for primetime. While the idea of one HTML5-powered app working across all platforms is compelling in theory, the reality is more complicated. This is because there is a burgeoning fragmentation problem between the HTML5 standards. That problem is a result of browser fragmentation, which carries over to mobile as well. This, in turn, is key to understanding why HTML5 can’t displace native apps quite yet: The primary mobile browsers are controlled by huge market players with a vested interest in maintaining the current ecosystem.

iOS 6 Adoption Soars, Puts Android To Shame (Chitika)

The pre-release of Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 6, exhibited low levels of usage due to developer activity. But following its release Wednesday, adoption levels soared despite high loads on Apple’s servers. After being available to consumers for over 24 hours, iOS 6 adoption had already reached levels above 15%, according to Chitika. This compares to ~1.2% adoption of Jelly Bean (or 1.5% according to Chitika), Android’s latest operating system (which has been available for months). The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system offers a significant number of new features; such as Facebook integration, an upgraded Siri, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Best Practices For Mobile E-Commerce (Web Designer Depot)

Here are some best practices for mobile e-commerce sites that new start-ups and even SMBs involved in e-commerce should pay attention to:

Make the search box easy to find Add social media to your site Establish a flexible foundation

It’s a no brainer that mobile commerce can significantly impact a company’s revenue, its brand and its overall authority in today’s competitive market as the trend setter for others to follow.

90% Of SMBs Now Networking Online (Manta)

Small business owners are putting an increased emphasis on establishing and promoting themselves online to network and increase their customer base. An overwhelming 90% dedicates time to networking online and 74% find networking online more valuable than networking in person, according to a new survey by Manta. Nearly 50% of small business owners surveyed say the most valuable benefit of networking online is gaining and targeting prospective customers. Moreover, 78% say they gained at least a quarter of their new customers through online or social media channels this year. Check out the awesome infographic:

Photo: Manta

Update From BI Intelligence’s New Editorial Director (BI Intelligence)

I wanted to introduce myself, share some plans for the next few months at BI Intelligence, and ask for your feedback. I started this week at our offices in New York City, joining our talented team of analysts at a time of great ferment and growth in the global mobile industry. We are here to help our members keep pace with those changes. In the last month, BI Intelligence has added over 30 charts to its chart library. We also published three in-depth reports, including an update on the state of HTML5 and a look at the maturation of the U.S. smartphone market. There’s more to come. I welcome members to write me any time with editorial queries or comments. Thank you for joining us! -Marcelo Ballvé

