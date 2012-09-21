BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Is The Key To Retail's Future

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Nearly Three-Fourths Of SMBs Will Maintain Or Increase Mobile Ad Spend In Next 12-Months (Pontiflex)

According to a new survey, 72% of small and medium businesses (SMBs) will increase or keep the same mobile ad spend in the next twelve months. Of those increasing spend, 65% of SMBs expect to increase spend by up to 30% in the next twelve months. The survey reveals that the upside for mobile advertising in the SMB market is immense. Nearly half (49%) of SMBs that have done mobile advertising in the past say a higher ROI would prompt them to increase ad spend even further. Where do you stand?

Photo: Pontiflex

4 Out Of 5 Smartphone Owners Use Their Device To Shop (comScore)

For the month of July, comScore found that 4 in every 5 smartphone users (85.9 million in total) accessed retail content on their device in July. Amazon Sites led as the top retailer with an audience of 49.6 million visitors, while multi-channel retailers including Apple (17.7 million visitors), Wal-Mart (16.3 million visitors), Target (10 million visitors) and Best Buy (7.2 million visitors) also attracted significant mobile audiences. As mobile becomes an increasingly important channel for retailers to reach current and potential customers, other companies are recognising the opportunity smartphones present throughout the shopping process. Shopkick, a shopping rewards app that provides points for consumers who visit retail partners’ physical stores saw its mobile audience reach more than 4 million visitors.

Photo: comScore

Here’s Why Mobile Is The Key To Retail’s Future (retail digital)

In the battle to first survive, retailers will naturally use every weapon at their disposal. And now as a marketing channel, mobile is emerging as potentially one of the most powerful. It seems hard to believe that the retailers who have not yet gone mobile in some way are not making plans to do so. The next few years don’t look like being any less challenging for the retail industry. It might seem like a time to batten down the hatches, rather than to invest. The stark reality is, however, that those who don’t invest in the future may find they don’t have one.

Android’s Fragmentation Problem Isn’t Getting Any Better (BI Intelligence)

Android’s fragmentation problem isn’t going away any time soon. Two months after its introduction, Jelly Bean accounts for 1.2 per cent of Android devices. Ice Cream Sandwich is now at 20.9 per cent, up from 15.9 per cent last month. Gingerbread, introduced in late 2010, is still the largest, with 57.5 per cent of devices. Android is modified for every manufacturer, and then again for every device they produce. These numerous little iterations can make developing on Android a pain. As we discuss in our mobile platforms report, developers are the winning “network effect” in the smartphone wars because they create the new apps and games that draw consumers to their phones.

The Mobile Revolution Is Here, Is Your Business Ready? (Infographic List via Anise Smith)

As we become more and more mobile literally so will out need to have devices that allow us to apply that mobile lifestyle to communication and how we live on a daily basis. Gone are the days where we needed to be attached to technology by way of cord. We have officially cut the cord due to the growth of smart phones, laptops, tablets and wireless technologies that give us the freedom to function in a mobile way. Take a look at the infographic below that will give you an indication of how mobile we’ve become.

Photo: Infographic List

FCC To Measure Mobile Broadband Service For Consumers (Mashable)

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to measure mobile broadband to provide comparisons and analyses that are valuable to consumers and spur competition among service providers. The project will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow, during which staff from the Office of Engineering and Technology and the Consumer and Government Affairs Bureau will detail the technical methods for performance testing mobile broadband Internet service, methodological approaches to remotely acquiring and analysing such data and other methodological considerations.

