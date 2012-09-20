BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: What Will Mobile Phones Do And Look Like In A Decade?

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Clothing And Restaurants Make Up 50% Of Mobile Coupon Searches (Chitika)

Of all the options available to consumers, mobile coupons have emerged as bargain hunters’ best friends. To quantify the impact, Chitika analysed millions of mobile search impressions from the Chitika Ad network the first week in September. Clothing and Restaurants make up the lion’s share of mobile coupon searches, together encompassing more than 50% of the market (27.8% and 22.4%, respectively). Retail and Arts & Crafts coupons fall in at third and fourth place, making up 17.7% and 12% of coupon searches. The data paints a clear picture far from unexpected. Consumers who are on the go and looking for a good deal generally are focused on either dining out, or finding the best price for that new pair of shoes.

Photo: Chitika

What Will Mobile Phones Look Like In 2022? (The Atlantic)

Mobile is pretty well-established in the near future. The fundamental capabilities of these phones haven’t changed much. The way that you interact with phones hasn’t changed much either, unless you count the mild success of Siri. But the phones and market leaders of 2022 will not be the same as they are today. What will be the differences?

Input

Form Factor

Three Very Out-There Scenarios

Limits

My Mind On My Phone, My Phone On My Mind

However the phone looks, whoever makes it, and whatever robot army it controls, the role of the phone in 10 years will be to marry our flesh and data ever more tightly.

Facebook Beta Launches New Mobile Ad Network (TechCrunch)

Surprise, surprise. Look who’s entering mobile ads. Facebook began testing its own mobile ad network yesterday. Advertisers can pay to target you with ads for app stores or websites based on your Facebook data that appears while you’re on other apps and mobile sites. Facebook says that, similar to its first off-site ad placements on Zynga, the goal is to show Facebook users more relevant ads wherever they go, even outside the social network’s own properties. If you were looking for a big new way Facebook could make money but avoid hurting its user experience, here it is. Facebook isn’t revealing any of the advertisers, ad exchanges, ad networks or publishers involved in the initial test.

Multi-Screen TV-Tablet Viewing Soars (MediaPost)

More evidence grows over multitasking multi-screen viewing. Almost two-thirds of tablet owners, or 63%, watch TV while using their tablets, per a study from GfK MRI. Overall, 41% of tablet owners’ total TV viewing time comes from this type of two-screen viewing. Most activity on a tablet during TV time? Social media with 34%. Other TV-related stuff: 25% visited a network or show’s Web site, fan site or app; 21% looked for information of a TV show being watched; 16% watched a video clip about a show; 11% voted in a contest/event for a TV show; and 9% chatted live about a TV show. Good news for advertisers: 28% of two-screen viewers used their tablet to look up more information about a product advertised during a show they watched and 12% purchased a product advertised during a show.

Things You Need To Know About Mobile SEO (Econsultancy)

Mobile SEO is still a poor relation compared to desktop. However creating a mobile site isn’t a simple process and there are several criteria that need to be taken into account to effectively optimise a site for a mobile audience. Here’s what you need to ask yourself:

How does your mobile audience behave on your site? Where does your site appear in mobile search results? How does your audience use mobile search? How does your site render on mobile devices? What content and products are you offering to your mobile audience? Do you have the technical capacity to develop a mobile site? Based on these criteria, decide on the type of mobile site you need

The behaviour of your mobile audience and your technical capabilities will determine the type of mobile site that suits you best.

When A Mobile-Only Strategy Will Work (eZanga)

If there was any doubt before that Instagram was an example of a wildly successful mobile app, there definitely isn’t anymore. This strategy cannot and will not work for all apps. But here are things that anyone with a mobile app should consider:

When and where will people want to use your app? How much simplicity can we get away with? How much information do users need about your app?

Some big questions.

Jelly Bean Adoption Jumps 1500% In Two Months (Chitika)

Apple’s iOS continues to dominate the mobile landscape with the iPhone and iPad. However, Google’s Android mobile operating system is garnering support and receiving a lot of attention, especially with the release of Android 4.1 Jelly Bean this past July. By the end of July, Android 4.1’s market share shot up to 0.87%, and only continued to grow, hitting a high point of 1.47% by the end of August. While a growth rate of nearly 1500% in slightly less than two months is impressive, the oft-mentioned fragmentation problem for Android remains decidedly unsolved. Google’s own stats point to more than 57% of Android users being on Gingerbread.

iPhone Now As Secure As BlackBerry, Say Experts (TechRepublic)

For a long time BlackBerry was the de facto choice for businesses looking for a secure mobile device. But BlackBerry appears to be losing its security advantage over the iPhone in the eyes of IT leaders, and in doing so giving up its last remaining advantage over Apple handsets in enterprise. Since the iPhone launched in 2007 Apple has been slowly increasing security of iOS devices. John Turner, IT director at accountancy network BDO LLP, said that after years of being a BlackBerry shop he could no longer see any reason not to let his 2,500 staff use Apple iPhones at work. Not only has the security of iOS devices themselves increased but mobile device management (MDM) platforms are now sophisticated enough to handle unwanted behaviour and to allow administrators to manage multiple varieties of handset.

Your Smartphone Will (Eventually) Be Hacked (CNNMoney)

Security experts have warned for years that our smartphones are due for a major cyber attack. Like PCs back in the early days, mobile phones are largely unprotected by antivirus software, and they’re a treasure trove of valuable information. So why hasn’t the smartphone Armageddon happened yet? Basic economics is one reason. Cyber thieves are making so much money attacking Windows PCs that there hasn’t been much incentive to change tactics. It’s hard to track down exact statistics on how much money is stolen each year through cyberattacks, but most security experts put the dollar figure in the billions. The good news is that developers learned from the industry’s long history of cybersecurity debacles. Fragmentation is also an unexpected protection.

