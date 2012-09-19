BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Smartphone Users Spend 80% Of The Time On Apps

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Mobile Computing Is Increasing Data centre Complexity (Symantec)

According to Symantec’s 2012 State of the Data centre Survey, 79% of organisations report increasing complexity in the data centre. With the emergence of overarching IT trends such as virtualization, cloud computing and the proliferation of mobile devices, data centres are being transformed. In many ways they’re becoming more complex, and as a result the challenges of managing these IT resources are changing. And 44% of organisations cite mobile computing as a top driver of data centre complexity. The effects of growing data centre complexity are far reaching. By far the most commonly mentioned impact is higher costs, with nearly half of the organisations in the survey citing that as an effect of complexity.

Photo: Symantec

Apple Still Has The Most Apps (BI Intelligence)

Amid the iPhone hullabaloo, Apple also announced that the App Store now has 700,000 apps available, up from 650,000 in June. As of late June, Android had 600,000 apps available and Windows Phone had 100,000. Those numbers have presumably risen since then. Apple also noted that 90% of those 700,000 apps were downloaded at least once a month and that the average iOS user has 100 apps on his or her device. The App Store is becoming increasingly unwieldy and difficult to navigate as the number of apps available continues to explode. Mobile-app search ads, we believe, could help unclutter the mess by offering developers a dynamic promotional channel to rise above the fray.

Smartphone Users Spend 4 Of Every 5 Minutes On Apps (comScore via Paramount Communications)

While slightly dated but quite relevant to the conversation surrounding native vs. web, comScore’s May report Mobile Metrix 2.0 shows that mobile users in the U.S. are big fans of mobile apps; four out of every five minutes spent on smartphones are with apps. In terms of specific apps, Facebook appears to be leading the way in popularity and engagement. The average mobile Facebook user spent around 7 hours on the social network in March. Additionally, U.S. smartphone users spend more time on Facebook than any other mobile app, amounting to 12% of all time spent on their device. Twitter has also seen exceptional engagement, with the average user spending roughly 2 hours on the mobile app, compared to just over 20 minutes per user via Twitter.com. A strong case for native vs. HTML5.

Who Is Winning The Social Media Mobile Battle? (WindMill Networking)

Much the same way businesses have been trying to wrap their minds around social media for the past decade or so, social media companies are now trying to do the same with mobile. Let’s take a look at the powerhouses:

Facebook: Mobile ads actually outperform its desktop ads

Twitter: Adoption of sponsored stories leads to success without having to lean on mobile ads

LinkedIn: Competition-free success story which will continue with mobile

YouTube: Believes the ads could quickly become the norm in the mobile space

Of course other social networks are also making major pushes in mobile. It’s the top priority on the to-do list.

Why CIOs Are Quickly Prioritizing Analytics, Cloud and Mobile (Forbes)

CIOs need to be just as strong at strategic planning and execution as they are at technology. Many are quickly prioritizing analytics, cloud and mobile strategies to stay in step with their rapidly changing customer bases. Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), the rapid ascent of enterprise application stores, and the high expectations customers have of continual mobile app usability and performance improvements are just three of many factors driving mobility growth. By excelling at the orchestration of analytics, cloud and mobile, enterprises can differentiate by delivering an excellent customer experience. Mobility can emerge as a Trojan Horse because it unleashes accuracy, precision and speed into customer-facing processes that larger, complacent competitors may have overlooked.

Going Mobile: How Content Creators Can Keep Up (CMO)

The glory days of desktops and centralized Internet are over. Mobile devices have taken over. Web content needs to be adapt. It should be mobile friendly and encourage smartphone and tablet users to access it even when they’re on the go. Chances are that most businesses’ websites aren’t optimised for mobile. That’s a problem. There are three key things to focus on:

Design a functional website Develop apps Focus on email

As mobile usage grows, businesses must adapt their content to follow suit.

The Importance Of Mobile Web Design And How To Chose A Designer (icanbeCreative)

These days, the importance of having a fully functioning and easily navigable mobile website cannot be overstated. Of course, mobile web design is not easy for just anyone to pick up. When choosing a mobile website design company, there are many different considerations that a website owner should keep in mind. For starters, the process should be as easy as possible while also allowing for quick results. After all, the longer a website goes without mobile compatibility, the more visitors it can be losing by the minute. customisation is also an important aspect of converting any website to a mobile version. Having an easily accessible template to work with is important when choosing any mobile design company or service for the job. Finally, compatibility is always a major concern when creating a mobile version of any website.

How Does Mobile Mean Anything For Marketing My Business? (Smallbiztechnology)

Brace yourself for the numbers: more than 788 million mobile-only Internet users are expected to surface by 2015. It’s predicted that the estimated mobile ad revenue is at least $20.6 billion. Mobile users, much to the delight of any business, will spend $119 billion by the same year. Further, mobile browsing (for the web) is going to surpass desktop browsing by 2015. Clearly, there’s a fundamental shift in an average Internet user’s browsing habits and choice of devices. It’s time to develop a mobile-centric marketing strategy, don’t you think?

Sound: The Next Trend in Mobile Marketing? (Fusion Alliance)

Apple’s Siri is really a good example of how existing mobile technology is evolving. So, when it comes to mobile, what’s the next wave? As it turns out, it might be sound. New technology by companies like Chirp and Sonic Notify are using sound waves to transfer information. Much like Siri, these innovations provide a creative approach to solving the problem of small screens and “fat-fingering” keyboards. Unlike visuals, which often must be altered to accommodate a small smartphone screen, phones were built for transferring sound. Sound and phones might seem like a logical pairing, but is sound the next trend in mobile innovation? We’ll have to wait and hear.

