BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: One Billion Smartphones Shipped By 2016

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Mobile Can Lead The Way To The Rebirth Of Print Media (AdAge)

Consider the smart boredom concept. Intellectually curious individuals see their downtime with a mobile device as an opportunity to fuel their curiosity. They want to explore and learn. And on their devices they are reading books, magazines and newspapers. Consumers keep their mobile devices close at hand throughout the day, creating an untapped opportunity for advertisers to build brands at a national level. Using legacy print publications to dive into mobile solves many of the fragmentation issues associated with the platform by eliminating the multiple contracts with video providers and app makers. Advertisers can tap into the curious minds of those with smart boredom and deliver their message.

TV Still Viewers Choice, But Mobile On The Rise (Nielsen via Marketing Charts)

The vast majority of Americans (283.3 million) watched TV in their homes in the first quarter, more than 1.5 times the number (162.5 million) who watched video online, according to Nielsen. Although the number of Americans watching TV in their homes or video on the internet dropped slightly quarter-over-quarter, the number of mobile subscribers watching video on their mobile phone grew by 7.3%. On a year-over-year basis, the mobile video viewing audience grew by an impressive 25.9%, while the TV audience dropped by 1.8%.

Photo: Nielsen

7 Reasons To Scrap The App (ThinkMoncur)

Mark Zuckerberg might disagree, but here is why mobile sites are better:

Less expensive Reach more people Instant availability Easier maintenance Longer shelf lives Further along in the sales cycle They are the future

They are centralized, on demand solutions that are constantly up to date, run perfectly in any standard mobile web browser, without special downloads on all platforms. It’s the system we evolved to with desktop computing. It’s the system we’ll evolve to again with mobile computing. It’s the future.

Why You Need Mobile Local Marketing (Michael Seriosa)

Here are several reasons why marketing managers can’t ignore local marketing on mobile devices:

48% of users use their mobile device to look up product ratings or find promotions 65% find businesses to make in-store purchases 88% of local information seekers take action within a day 9 out of 10 mobile phone searches result in action such as a purchase or a visit Half a million businesses are running click-to-call ads on mobile devices

There are 10 more reasons. Mobile and local also happen to be top priorities in Facebook’s strategy.

A Billion Smartphones Shipping By 2016 (NPD via GigaOM)

Mobile phone makers collectively will ship a whopping billion smartphones a year by 2016, according to NPD Group’s DisplaySearch group. In comparison, the total number of smartphones shipped next year will be around 567 million. These shipment numbers include new and replacement devices. The impact of those shipments is going to be profound on everything from the chip business, to sensors, to the amount of data we create and bandwidth we consume. A big chunk of those shipments will come from Apple, who sold about 140 million iPhones in 2010 and 2011.

Photo: NPD DisplaySearch

Mobile Web Strategy According To A Digital Agency (Target Internet)

How are mobile web strategies defined and approached and where does mobile so often go wrong? In a talk with Steely Eye, a digital agency in London who specialize in creating great mobile web campaigns and strategies, the discussion centres around responsive design as a mobile web solution, html scraped mobile sites and their downside and Steely Eye’s own CMS system that enables the ultimate customised customer journey based on user context and location. Also discussed are apps and their part in mobile, and the utility of QR codes. Here’s part 2 of the podcast.

Here Is Everything Apple Announced Yesterday (Business Insider)

In case you missed it, Apple announced a bunch of new stuff at its iPhone event. There were no real surprises. Here’s the round up:

The iPhone 5

New iPod touch & iPod Nano

A new version of iTunes

New headphones called Earpods

A new dock connector cable called Lightning

A lightning to 30-pin adaptor

See photos of all the new products.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.