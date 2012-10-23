BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Putting Information In The Palm Of Your Hand

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Mobile Business Intelligence: Putting Information In The Palm of Your Hand (CMS Wire)

Businesses are making it increasingly easy for their workers to access business intelligence on the go. Putting access to information in the hands of management and employees improves the timeliness and quality of decisions, and helps enable improved performance by being able to analyse data on the fly. Key points:

46% believe that mobile business intelligence will give them a competitive advantage

The average time to make a decision is just 66 hours for those with this technology enabled compared to 190 days without

What does this mean?

Enables drill down

Real-time alerts

Risk information delivery for more informed decision-making

Performance monitoring

What does your mobile workforce have?

A Simple Approach to Prioritizing Your Mobile Optimization Efforts (HubSpot Blog)

I know, I know, mobile is really important. optimise. I get it. This post will help you understand how to get started with mobile optimization by setting forth what the biggest mobile optimization priority is for your particular business.

prioritise Mobile SEO If …

Branded queries

Interrogative queries

Transactional queries

prioritise Mobile Site Optimization If …

Ecommerce company with a short sales cycle and low transaction amounts

Events based, selling tickets to something people might want to attend

Site that stores information

prioritise Mobile Apps If …

You actually have a good idea for an app

In an ideal world, you get to do all of these things.

Mobile’s Real Work Begins Post-Campaign (Media Post)

Marketers are spending increasing amounts of time and money crafting mobile marketing campaigns. Brendan O’Kane, CEO at OtherLevels, believes that once the campaigns have gone out, the real work begins. He spoke about mobile marketing with Marketing Daily. He says, “Acquisition is a point in time and retention is the long-tail activity. If you don’t retain your audience, you have to acquire them again. Get your acquisition right.” He goes on to say that “the challenge for marketers is, there’s a huge amount that’s coming in, but they want more that’s relatable to their ROI. We all have to become more sophisticated as vendors. We have to provide better service and we have to provide more ROI with regards to the specific campaign.”

The Five Axes of Mobile Platform Fragmentation (Locker Gnome)

Mobile fragmentation is going to get significantly worse over the next few years. While this fragmentation will be bad for end users in some cases, it will be particularly bad for developers. From a developer’s perspective, there are five axes along which fragmentation exists:

User Interface

Device

Operating System

Marketplace

Service

A different degree of fragmentation can exist along each of these axes. For example, Apple’s iOS platform has almost no fragmentation along the Marketplace axis because Apple has been so hardcore about ensuring that the App Store is the only marketplace supported. A relatively small amount of fragmentation on the User Interface axis exists because Apple has been consistent with UI.

iOS 6 Sees Over 60% Adoption After One Month (Chitika via Apple Insider)

Speaking of Apple and fragmentation, according to Chitika Insights, iOS 6 showed substantial adoption rates when the mobile operating system was first released on September 19th, and at one point represented over 16% of all iOS device web traffic after being available for only one day. Since October 2nd, iOS 6 gained another 10% share, though adoption rates have fallen since the operating system debuted.

Photo: Chitika

Currently after one month of availability, Apple’s iOS 6 has been installed on 60% of iDevices in the U.S. and Canada. While growth has leveled off over the past week, the number of iOS 6 users continues to increase thanks to upgrades and new device purchases.

Photo: Chitika

What Is Isis Mobile Payment? (Gizmodo)

This week, Isis opened a test program for the NFC-based payment system before it gets released to everyone else. But what is Isis, exactly? And how is it different from the dozens of other mobile payment techs? Basically, Isis is an NFC-Based Payment Technology that uses your SIM card for security that’s only for in-store payments. It is actually supported by most major carriers and is probably the best chance to get NFC off the ground. Whenever that will be. Isis has been around for years at this point. So while phones with NFC are becoming more common, we still might be a ways away from figuring out exactly how, exactly, we’re supposed to use them.

Google Prepares New Wallet, Might Support iPhone (GigaOM)

Google is working on an update to Google Wallet and it may include support for the iPhone. New users who request an invite to the next version of Google Wallet are asked what phone they use: Android, iPhone or other. It could mean that Google may be pursuing a more cloud-based approach to payments that doesn’t require NFC for transactions. Or Google Wallet could integrate with Apple’s Passbook or evolve to support QR codes or 2D barcodes, which is how Starbucks and Dunkin doughnuts handle mobile payments. The reliance on NFC has been problematic for Google Wallet, which launched a year ago but has only been able to get support on select Sprint and Virgin Mobile devices. There’s no telling what iPhone support would look like but any additional momentum for Google Wallet would be welcome at this point.

Even Dumbphones Have Mobile Money Solutions For Emerging Markets (TechCrunch)

Mobile money is a big deal in emerging markets. And it’s all done on plain old feature phones. Berg Insight reports that the number of active mobile money users in emerging markets is forecasted to grow from 61 million in 2011 at an annual growth rate of 36% to reach 381 million by 2017. The most successful mobile money services are currently use in Africa. However, it’s now the Asia-Pacific region that is expected to become the most important regional market, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the active mobile money user base in 2017. Berg says that the total value of mobile money transactions is projected to grow from $44 billion in 2011 at a rate of 44% to $395 billion in 2017.

Smartphone Users More Likely To Vote Obama (Mojiva via Mashable)

The U.S. presidential election is only two weeks away and talk about the importance of certain demographics and how they can influence the outcome is at its peak. But what about smartphone users? According to a study by the mobile advertising network Mojiva, they are more likely to vote for President Obama. In fact, 47% of smartphone users surveyed for the study identify themselves as Democrats, and only 28% as Republicans. Check out the infographic:

Photo: Mojiva

BONUS: Here Is A Link To The Mother Of All Mobile Stats (Rapid Marketplace)

Outside of BI Intelligence that is. Check it out, there’s everything from shopping stats to local usage.

