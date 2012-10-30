BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Online Growth Slows As Users Shift To Mobile

Mobile Insights is a new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.





Online Growth Slows As Consumers Shift To Mobile (eMarketer)

This year, the amount of time US consumers spent using mobile devices (excluding talk time) will grow 51.9% to an average 82 minutes per day, up from just 34 minutes in 2010, eMarketer estimates.

Photo: eMarketer

As more US consumers continue to acquire these smartphones and tablets, and current owners shift more of their digital activities to mobile and portable devices, mobile is grabbing an ever-greater share of time with all media, potentially at the expense of faster online growth.

Photo: eMarketer

While mobile advertising is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years (eMarketer estimates that overall US mobile advertising spending will reach $2.61 billion this year before rising to nearly $12 billion in 2016) there are some significant barriers that both marketers and ad publishers will have to overcome before mobile ad spending will achieve parity with the share of time spent by consumers on mobile devices. Check out the BI Intelligence report, What’s Holding Back Mobile Advertising for more insights.

Mobile Technology: Are Women “Getting It” More than Men? (TriplePundit)

“Across the board, nobody wants to do accounting,” said Shivani Siroya, founder and CEO of inVenture, a global credit scoring company. “It’s difficult or they’re lazy or they don’t see the purpose.” Her company is trying to change that with a product called InSight, an accounting tool that works through SMS to help low-income individuals and business owners do basic accounting and financial tracking. “Women are getting the product much faster than men,” Siroya said. She noticed marked differences between the men and women with regard to the following:

Buy-in Openness Motivation Connection

That said, despite the appeal to women, there is still a significant gender gap in the use of mobile technology in developing countries.

Mobile Best Practices Clarify Business And Governmental Security Tactics (MarketWire)

A cooperative international report, Best Practices to Address Online and Mobile Threats, outlines Internet and mobile best practices aimed at curtailing malware, phishing, spyware, bots and other Internet threats, and provides a thorough review of current and emerging threats. Online threats are evolving as Internet and mobile technologies play a more vital role in many business models, attracting cybercriminals who target users on popular platforms such as laptops, tablets, smartphones and other handheld devices. As the Internet economy grows, implementing the best practices detailed in the report will help reduce illegal activities such as spam, phishing, malware and spyware distribution, botnet deployment, the redirection of Internet traffic to malicious websites and denial of service attacks.

Samsung And Apple Still Kings Of The Smartphone Market (IDC)

The worldwide mobile phone market grew 2.4% year over year in the third quarter, driven by heavyweights Samsung and Apple as Nokia dropped off the Top 5 list of smartphone vendors. According IDC, vendors shipped a total of 444.5 million mobile phones in the third quarter compared to 434.1 million units last year. In the worldwide smartphone market vendors shipped 179.7 million unit compared to 123.7 million units last year. The 45.3% year-over-year growth was slightly above IDC’s forecast of 45.2% for the quarter. Equally noteworthy was the decline of Nokia.

Photo: IDC

Nokia’s exit from the Top 5 was precipitated by the rise of Samsung and Apple globally and high-growth vendors like Huawei in China, where Nokia was the dominant player as recently as last year.

Mobile Has Changed Us: The Couch Potato is Extinct (Search Engine Journal)

As part of RealPlayer’s development process for its video application, research revealed some interesting information on how people are currently using their cell phones and mobile devices. Not only are people watching more television shows and news on their mobile devices, cell phones and tablets are becoming an integral part of the TV watching experience.

Photo: RealPlayer

The Evolution Of The Smartphone (HTC via ReadWrite Mobile)

This is an interesting walk through the history of the smartphone from HTC’s perspective. It points out key products, moments and announcements from the companies that pioneered the mobile computer. As the timeline enters the age of ubiquitous mobility, it brings in key stats about mobile usage in terms of data, time, and people.

Photo: HTC

