BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: HTML5 Adoption— Fact Or Fiction?

Mobile Payments To Surpass $1 Trillion By 2017 (IDC via Information Age)

According to IDC’s Financial Insight’s Worldwide Mobile Payments 2012-2017 report, worldwide purchase volume over mobile devices will surpass $1 trillion by 2017. The report includes purchases of digital and physical products and services, as well as direct fund transfers that do not involve the exchange of any product or service. Most of the purchase volume will come from mobile commerce, which includes purchase of digital media on the device as well as e-commerce through a mobile web browser. While $1 trillion may be large in dollar terms, it actually only represents 2.5% of the total amount of worldwide commerce that is theoretically addressable by the mobile market.

How To Determine It’s Time For A Mobile Website (Search Engine Land)

Is it time for a mobile website? Generally, a page that can be enlarged can be read on a mobile device. The problem for the user is a lack of functionality and interaction with the site. Dropdown or slide out navigation is nearly impossible to click on. Is it time to consider taking things one step further? You can look to your analytics data for indicators. This data can then tell you if it’s time to move into the mobile realm.

If not now, when will it be time? The number one use for a smartphone currently isn’t voice calls, it’s surfing the internet. Can you afford to not have a mobile solution? Likely not.

Don’t Let Mobile Web Pass Your Brand By (Web Designer)

Overall, a brand presence on the mobile web can be created to match and enhance an existing on or offline brand, the design and behavioural subtleties should remain almost invisible to the user. Most importantly it needs to work, wherever it’s being used. A lot of the individuality in mobile sites and apps is in the details, such as custom designed icons that can be changed and adapted to work on different displays. The creation of a good icon that looks crisp and clean and sits nicely within the device’s native interface is another opportunity where you can use your branding to your advantage. As with images it may require the generation of multiple icons at varying sizes to support the range of mobile devices out there. Again, it is worth spending time creating these as a poorly rendered icon isn’t going to do your brand any favours.

Search Engine Marketing Growth Attributed To Mobile (Econsultancy)

According to the Econsultancy report, The State of Search Marketing Report 2012, search engine marketing (SEM) in North America is expected to be worth an estimated $23 billion by the end of 2012. Projections show an additional $4 billion in growth throughout 2013, which brings the industry to an estimated worth of $27 billion. Other highlights include:

One of the reasons for the continued growth in search marketing is the emergence of the mobile web.

Eight Ways To Integrate Mobile Into Your Marketing Strategy (Business2Community)

What’s one creative idea for marketing your business on mobile platforms?

Mobile marketing offers the potential to reach a huge audience. Who doesn’t have a cell phone these days? Make sure to include your company’s address in whatever type of mobile campaign you decide on. People using cell phones are on the move and you want to be able to direct them right to you.

Two Quick And Easy Local And Mobile Holiday Marketing Ideas (Matt About Business)

If you want to attract more shoppers to your store this holiday season, then here are two holiday marketing ideas for you. If you’re worried that it’s too late to implement new marketing strategies for this holiday season, the good news is that both of these holiday marketing ideas can be put into action quickly and easily, making them viable tactics for this year’s holiday season.

Grab some eggnog and watch the two videos associated with the ideas.

Is Traditional Photography Dead? (Overgram via Bit Rebels)

Mobile photography has become so popular that the second thing we check when looking for a new smartphone is how good the camera is and what apps are available for it. The Internet is getting more jam-packed with pictures, and there is no speculation about where it might end. But what about analogue photography, is that completely dead? Not quite, but there has been a definite decline since mobile photography became mainstream back around 2002-2003, according to a new infographic presented by Overgram.

Photo: Overgram

Check out the full infographic here.

HTML5 Adoption Fact Or Fiction? (Kendo UI)

Kendo UI surveyed over 4,000 software developers worldwide regarding their usage, attitudes and expectations surrounding HTML5 and its adoption for development initiatives. The main objective was to determine adoption patterns of HTML5, separating hype from reality to get an accurate picture of real world use. Check out the results in this infographic.

Photo: Kendo UI

