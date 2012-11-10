BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Merging Mobile And Social To maximise Reach

Mobile Insights is a new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.





The Impending Deconstruction Of Enterprise Software (The Next Web)

Mobile devices, operating systems, attention and apps are exploding in a way that is unlike anything the computing world has ever seen. In the consumer world, these trends are already wreaking havoc. But what does the meteoric rise of mobile mean for the enterprise world? It can be summarized in one word: Deconstruction. Enterprise systems have evolved over the course of decades. One can only imagine the complexity of some of the older enterprise systems. With less real estate and often less bandwidth to work with, mobile tends not to reward feature complexity. Meaning, systems that were once defined (and valued) by their features and complexity, will soon need to become the opposite; suites of lightweight, mobile first apps that work together to accomplish the task at hand. So perhaps the only question that remains is this: Who will be the Deconstructors?

Merging Mobile And Social To maximise Reach (WindMill Networking)

Now more than ever, social media giants have officially realised mobile is here to stay. With such a heavy emphasis being placed on mobile by all of our favourite social networks, it stands to reason that there is plenty to be gained by businesses that follow suit. So the question then becomes, how can we leverage the power of mobile to not only build our social presence, but also translate that into increased business?

Build an optimised mobile site

Connect out-of-home advertising to social networks using mobile

Build micro-sites for individual initiatives

Make mobile your digital business card

As with all things mobile, we have miles to go before we reach the true potential of what social media and mobile can really do. These few tricks and tips are a great starting point.

Mobile Revolution Is About Customers (Yankee Group)

It’s no surprise that mobile is getting bigger and bigger; people are starting to use their mobile devices for just about everything, from payments to directions to Internet searches on the go. But PayPal’s president wants partners in the mobile industry to remember: the mobile revolution is all about the customer experience. President David Marcus said, “It’s not about mobile. It’s not about technology. It’s about people.” Marcus believes that the mobile industry must focus first on what customers need and want, and then develop technologies that correlate. Customers are asking for simplicity, and the industry should be working to make sure that’s the case.

Photo: Yankee Group

Research director at Yankee Group, Sheryl Kingstone, would concur. “The future of mobile leadership is all about the customer experience. 60-three per cent of users state they need to be connected at all times.”

Mobile Ads Done Well Are Great Branding Vehicles (Mobile Marketer)

“It’s no longer the year of mobile,” according to Eric Ferguson, vice president of digital client services at Nielsen. “It’s the year of cross platforms.” Mobile increasingly is digital. Consumers are there, but marketers need to look at how to define success in marketing to them. It is all about reach, resonance and reaction. Firstly, marketers need to look at who their campaign is aiming to reach. Then, find out the impact the effort had on the brand. Finally, companies need to see what the campaign motivated consumers to do. Mobile, done right, can be very effective in both branding and direct response. And, with so many variables on such a personal device, data and analytics play a critical role in driving effectiveness. “Mobile in particular is in a unique place. Time, location and branding is also very important and should be part of the mix.”

Mobile Is Key To Cross-Media Marketing Strategy (MediaPost)

About half of all companies have some type of mobile marketing strategy. While the personal nature of the device creates a tighter bond between brand and consumer, no mobile ad campaign can live in a silo. Tagga Media confirmed that theory during a recent campaign with Adidas. The company, which specialises in mobile marketing and advertising strategies, developed a cross-channel campaign in partnership with Adidas. The campaign aimed to raise awareness and sales of Adidas college football attire through Kohl’s websites. The co-branded initiative created a cloud-based, cross-channel campaign that increased sales between 30% and 100% across the four test markets. Not too shabby.

Three Mobile Trends Every Search Marketer Should Know (Search Engine Land)

An analysis of mobile traffic of a cross section of advertisers reveals up to 25-30% of all paid search traffic is now mobile. Here are three key trends that every search marketer would do well to know:

Mobile Traffic Is Rising Fast… Faster Than You Think: While mobile has a small share of paid clicks in B2B, it comprises between 25-30% of clicks in the automotive and retail sectors.

