BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Nokia And Microsoft Could Do Everything Right And Still Lose

Verizon Says Samsung Should Develop Its Own Mobile OS (CNet)

Samsung could be a major player if it launched its own mobile operating system in a big way, according to Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam. “There’s a potential elephant in the room with Samsung,” McAdam said at an investor conference today. While Google Android and Apple’s iOS continue to dominate the market, the carriers are anxious for a third alternative. A number of companies and platforms are competing to be that strong number three. Samsung is a massive conglomerate with the resources to pull off a strong third mobile platform, McAdam said. The company is already the largest handset and smartphone manufacturer in the world, and has a brand and clout that rivals Apple.

Smartphone Makers Turn Desperate (Read Write Web)



The battle for mobile supremacy has turned nasty. Motorola and Nokia made splashy announcements of their newest smartphones last week. Motorola, newly a Google subsidiary, introduced its Android-based Razr lines. Nokia debuted the Lumia 820 and 920 running Windows Phone 8. The two companies are depending on these products to boost their bottom lines heading into the holiday season, and it behooves them to make waves ahead of Apple’s iPhone 5 release. Nokia invited the press to its NYC announcement in mid-August. Motorola scheduled its own announcement for the same day, proclaiming it to be “the day’s main event.” Smartphone announcements have become a travelling circus as manufacturers attempt to one-up each other.

The Royal Nokia Screw-Up That Shouldn’t Have Been (PandoDaily)

CEO Stephen Elop is making a big, bold bet on Windows, but it could be “entering its death spiral” anyway. Its only chance at survival was to keep wowing us. The plain truth is that Nokia could do everything right and still lose. So there’s absolutely no room for error. It’s got to hit it out of the park every single time. And Nokia is not doing that. It’s not even close. Nokia unveiled a phone that should have been the toast of the industry. If Nokia had managed the launch well, the Lumia 920 could have been a phone that worried Samsung, piqued Apple, and inspired hordes of customers around the world to at least take a look before signing up for the new iPhone. But none of that happened, because Nokia made a hash of the whole affair.

15% Of Walmart’s Mobile Pages Views Come From Inside The Store (USA TODAY)

Big-box retailers are developing indoor navigation tools to help shoppers find what they want. Some, including Target and Walgreens, have stored floor layout plans in smartphone apps. Walmart and Home Depot apps now can display aisle numbers for searched items. In a store, “I can talk to an associate, but I can’t search for a two-sided tape,” says Gibu Thomas, Walmart head of mobile and digital. “Mobile brings the (online store) to the store.” Within two weeks of Walmart’s May launch of the “In-Store” mode in its app, about 15% of page views were from shoppers in stores.

Top 10 Tools And Applications For Mobile Development (Skytechgeek)

Technology has changed the way we communicate with each other. Now-a-days, you have smartphones that help you organise your day-to-day life in a much better manner. There are scads of mobile web applications available on the internet but finding such useful applications demands a lot of endeavour:

How A Mobile Website Will Also Help You Keep Website Visitors Longer (Social Media Need)

What do people see when they log into your internet site using a smartphone? Have you given mobile website design any thought? If not, you may be missing a range of benefits, including the power to retain website visitors longer. When you happen to spot folks in public areas, take a look around you. You can probably notice that many are using their telephone to use the web. In fact , millions of phone owners are using mobile browsers to use the web and the numbers are only continuing to grow. More website owners are beginning to focus on mobile website design with excellent reason. Optimization helps show users that you are a contemporary and positive company that works unflaggingly to please users.

