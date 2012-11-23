BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Shopping Is A New Thanksgiving Tradition

Mobile Insights is the daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Thanksgiving Sales Data Shows Mobile Commerce Jumping (IBM via TechCrunch)

A new survey from IBM’s Benchmark service indicates that consumers got a head start yesterday. Online sales showed double-digit increases compared to last year, with the average order at $132.57. IBM also highlighted a particularly strong showing in mobile commerce. As of midday yesterday, the number of consumers using a mobile device to visit a retailer’s site was at 26.5%, compared to 15.8% in 2011. And by 3pm yesterday, Thanksgiving 2012 e-commerce spend was 16.4% higher than 2011. Some argue that this is because mobile devices have made the process of online shopping more socially acceptable during a group gathering like Thanksgiving. They are less anti-social, or perhaps more discreet. Thank you, Apple.

A New Thanksgiving Tradition: Mobile Shopping (Internet Retailer)

Shoppers may be thankful for their mobile devices, and retailers have reason to agree. More than a quarter of U.S. adults (28%) who own tablets and smartphones say they plan to use them to make purchases on Thanksgiving, up from 16% last year, according to Digitas. The survey on Thanksgiving Day mobile use polled 2,059 U.S. consumers ages 18 and older between November 5 and 7. A separate survey shows mobile devices will play a role throughout the holiday season. 87% will use a mobile device to make a purchasing decision this holiday season and 50% will make a purchase with a smartphone or tablet, according to the survey of 1,000 adults by Sybase 365.

Giving Thanks For All That Tech (Forbes)

See what some top executives are thankful for this time of year:

A Mobile Strategy Is Like Having a ‘Laptop’ Strategy 20 Years Ago (AdAge)

Having a mobile strategy understates the importance of mobile. It suggests that mobile is one of many important online distribution channels, as opposed to the reality: it is the most important channel, and in fact, making a distinction between the desktop and mobile web is a mistake. You could imagine a similar debate going on when laptops emerged on the scene in significant numbers in the 1990s. People now use all their devices people interchangeably and expect their files and usage to flow seamlessly across them. The only answer is one overarching strategy that acknowledges that mobile, a smaller screen, will be the dominant way in which people access and share content.

A Strike Against BYOD (Computing)

The BBC is shunning bring your own device (BYOD) in all forms as it “does not like to be at the bleeding edge” of technology, according to the organisation’s data and reporting improvement manager, Simon Griffiths. Since the BBC’s licence fee was frozen in 2010, there is a constant struggle between bosses and project managers over how best to invest each licence. “We have a 20% cost-saving challenge across the BBC,” said Griffiths. “It’s 15%, but you need to save more than that in order to invest and make savings. So 20% is the target.” As a result, the BBC’s mobile strategy is flagging. “Mobile is about engaging the audience. We can have dashboards on desktops and laptops, but I think the mobile is more difficult, though, because the BBC has to have a strategy itself.”

Live And Unplugged (The Economist)

In The World in 2013, The Economist predicts that the Internet will become a mostly mobile medium. Who will be the winners and losers?



