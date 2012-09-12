BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Jumps To Over One-Third Of All Email Opens

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Mobile Now Driving 36% Of All Email Opens (Knotice)

In the first half of 2012, steady growth in mobile email open rates continued. During that time, 36.01% of all emails were opened on a mobile device, up from late 2011 numbers of 27.39%. Email opens occurring on phones continue to outpace those occurring on tablets by roughly 3 to 1, with mobile phones representing 25.85% of all email opens and tablets 10.16%. Mobile devices using iOS continue to dominate overall mobile email activity. In the first half of 2012, the iPhone and iPad represented 29.34% of all email opens, compared with less than 5% of all opens occurring on Android phones or tablets.Here’s Why We Are Primed For Massive International Smartphone Growth (BI Intelligence)

Most of the six billion mobile phones in the world are not smartphones. Over the next several years, most of these handsets will be replaced by smartphones. The U.S. is one of the more mature smartphone markets. Most smartphone device growth, therefore, will likely come from other countries (notably China and Brazil) in the next few years. In a new BI Intelligence report from Henry Blodget, we outline the opportunity for international smartphone growth, detail how smartphone penetration in the U.S. has reached the point where market growth will begin to slow rapidly, and look at the impact all of this will have on the growth rate of the smartphone ecosystem: including gadgets, apps, ads, mobile commerce, and mobile web usage.

And The Top 10 Countries With The Highest Mobile Web Share Traffic Are? (iMobiTrax)

Mobile is quickly becoming the primary means of people connecting with one another on the web. Here are the top countries with the highest mobile web share traffic:

Zimbabwe – 58.06% Nigeria – 57.89% India – 48.24% Sudan – 45.32% Zambia – 44.24%

Really? For all of you mobile marketers, app developers and advertisers (in Africa), listen up.

80% Of Adults Say Mind Your Mobile Manners And Stop Oversharing (Mashable)

It seems to happen more and more frequently. You get on a crowded bus headed for work, and the man next to you pulls out his mobile phone and starts carrying on a very loud conversation. The kids in the row behind you are texting away, and posting their location and pictures everywhere. More than 80% of adults responding to survey say they wish people practiced better etiquette when using mobile devices in public. Among the pet peeves: texting while driving, talking loudly in public and having the volume pumped up too high in public.

Tablets Are Changing The Tech You Use, Whether You Own One Or Not (Digital Trends)

The rise of the tablet has heralded changes big and small across the tech ecosystem, from a booming market for cloud storage to the fall of Flash. If the computing industry was a stagnant pond in late 2009, the introduction of tablets a few months later was less akin to a pebble flicked from the shore and more like a boulder hurled from 10 feet up. The ripples have been widespread and lasting. Namely:

The death of the notebook

The decline of Flash and the rise of HTML5

The rise of cloud storage

Increase in streaming video

Desktop operating systems are also now borrowing design elements from tablets.

Why Advertisers Haven’t Focused Exclusively On Mobile Yet (Business Insider)

Brian Colbert of Pandora told Business Insider at its Mobile Advertising Conference this summer that time spent on print has gone way down while time spent on mobile has increased drastically over the past couple of years. Problem is, the ad budget hasn’t quite shifted to reflect these changes. Why aren’t advertisers focusing solely on mobile yet? Watch the video to find out.

Young Adults and Teens Lead Growth Among Smartphone Owners (Nielsen)

As mobile manufacturers announce new phones in advance of the holidays, Nielsen took a snapshot look at the mobile market in the U.S. Smartphone penetration continued to grow in July 2012, with 55.5% of mobile subscribers in the U.S. now owning smartphones. Overall, young adults are leading the growth in smartphone ownership in the U.S., with 74% of 25-34 year olds now owning smartphones, up from 59% last year. Interestingly, teenagers between 13 and 17 years old demonstrated the most dramatic increases in smartphone adoption, with 58% American teens owning a smartphone, compared to 36% just a year ago.

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About HTML5 (faberNovel via TechCrunch)

The rise of native apps as the primary medium for mobile content is a trend that shows no signs of slowing down at the moment. If anything, it’s growing, with smartphone-wielding consumers in the U.S. recently tipping to using more native apps than mobile web sites for their information/games/video fixes. But that also belies a secondary trend: support and functionality for HTML5, the markup language (not-quite standard) for feature-rich mobile web content, continues to grow. This two-track approach, and the pros and cons of each, is the subject of the latest report from the French analyst house faberNovel, on HTML5 and how to rethink web strategy. The slides are embedded here.

Top iOS Apps Can Be Built As HTML5 Web Apps Within 18 Months (HTML5 Report)

ABI Research found that there is a tendency to view HTML5 as a single, monolithic technology, when in fact, it is a combination of several inter-related features. The research also found that commentators are still advocating for niche-specifics when it comes to HTML5, in essence disqualifying the technology as lacking potential for the industry’s web. A look at market data, however, reveals something quite different. It is estimated that by 2014, over two billion mobile devices will have HTML5-compatible browsers. However, within the same period, adoption of various features will still be way below the market potential. ABI Research rated 575 top iOS apps on different app segments to assess the impact by their mid-term HTML5 feasibility. Of those, 32% could be built as web apps, or as web-heavy hybrid apps, within 18 months’ time.

