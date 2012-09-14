BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Is Replacing The Desktop

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Big Internet Retailers Expecting Mobile To Rise To Half Of Total Sales In Next Few Years (Skift)

Expedia, Fandango and eBay are among online retailers benefiting from surging mobile sales, as on-the-go consumers increasingly use wireless devices to book hotels and buy event tickets. Expedia may see U.S. hotel purchases via handheld devices taking up half its total within two years. Fandango said 30% of movie tickets it sold this summer were through smartphones and tablets. And eBay says more than half its sales could come from mobile but “it’s probably more than two, but less than 10 years away.” While mobile computing has been on the rise, on-the-go transactions account for only a sliver of e-commerce sales, or about 7.6% last year according to ABI Research.

Six Major Mobile Trends For 2012 (Daily SEO Tip)

2012 is seen as a breakthrough year when rich user interfaces and next generation mobile apps and games start to emerge. Here are emerging areas where much greater levels of mobile app development are taking place.

Apps for all platforms Bring your own device (BYOD) HTML5 a growing trend of web apps Hybrid apps generation Not fully cooked Nokia and Microsoft’s joint venture

Tablet devices are also becoming widely accepted and a whole host of new business and educational focused apps are likely to emerge because of the acceptance of this new form factor.

Here’s How Consumers Are Shopping With Their Phones (BI Intelligence)

Mobile devices are playing an increasingly large role in commerce. But exactly how are consumers using their phones in the shopping process?

Buying items directly

Opening emails for discounts and coupons

Research and comparison shopping

In-Store Payments

The full report also looks at most popular mobile activities, growth of the mobile web as well as how users are consuming content on their mobile devices.

Photo: Nielsen

Three Dos And Don’ts For Your Mobile Website (Financial Planning)

Is your website keeping pace with the paradigm shift to mobile? If your website isn’t easily accessible to mobile users you are missing out on a substantial group of sophisticated consumers. Your website is basically broken. Mobile ready websites are no longer a luxury; they are a necessity. Let’s start with what you should avoid in your website:

Flash Frames Funkiness

Now, what should you do to ensure a great mobile experience?

Standards Speed Simplicity

You really only get one chance with mobile users.

Is Mobile Overtaking Desktop Internet Use? (Tim Peter)

Google has data showing that mobile internet use has grown among travel shoppers while desktop usage has declined. Here’s what’s going on with leisure travellers:

Photo: Google

Here’s going on with business travellers:

Photo: Google

As you begin your planning for 2013, don’t think 2013 will be the (long-predicted) year of mobile. Instead, assume that last year already was. Click here for the entire presentation.

Social Gamers Continue Ditching Desktops For Mobile (Gamasutra)

Mounting evidence points to mobile devices replacing social networks as the dominant platform for casual games, a trend underlined by audiences for the top Facebook titles shrinking rapidly. In August, most of the top titles from major social game publishers like Zynga, Electronic Arts, and Disney / Playdom saw their daily active user numbers suffer double-digit declines month-to-month. Meanwhile, free-to-play titles on smartphones and tablets had their most dominant month yet. Across the three top 20 grossing games lists for iOS and Android, 56 out of the 60 titles use the free-to-play model. “We believe that over the last several months, trends in the casual digital gaming space have swung decisively towards mobile and away from PC-based social gaming,” says Cowen and Company analyst Doug Cruetz.

Silicon Valley’s War For The Mobile Web (VentureBeat)

Advocating for and working on the mobile web is becoming increasingly politicized and divisive. On the one side, you have Facebook drumming up a consortium of heavy hitters (Mozilla, Microsoft, Verizon, Samsung and around 25 other companies) to work within a W3C community group establishing benchmarks for the industry. On the other side, you have Yahoo and Google, which are not participating in the community’s mobile web love-fest, but which have an incredible amount of weight to throw around in this arena. Official statements from all of these companies show the same thing: They believe in the power and potential of the mobile web to flourish and eventually become more prevalent than native platforms. So who are these players, what are they trying to accomplish, and why aren’t they all working together?

