BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile-First Isn't A Strategy

Forget Mobile-First: Solution-First Is The Only Way (Econsultancy)

Mobile-first, in and of itself, isn’t a strategy. And for all of the impressive mobile statistics that are used to justify a mobile focus, many businesses still haven’t yet figured out how to capitalise on the mobile opportunity. For every ~5.5 eyeballs, there is 1 app download. While finding success on the Web is hardly a walk in the park, entrepreneurs and business owners shouldn’t be blinded by the sheer number of people using mobile apps, or the attractive interactions mobile alone can support. Obviously, these barriers shouldn’t dissuade companies from taking on mobile. But instead of thinking in binary terms, it’s worth considering that there’s only one viable approach: solution-first. Successful products, both on the Web and mobile, fill a need. Period. Unfortunately, in all the hoopla surrounding the mobile gold rush, many entrepreneurs and business owners are losing sight of the fact that what you’re offering matters a lot more than the device on which you’re offering it.

The Future Is Mobile, And That Means Digital Inclusion Too (John Popham)

We need to get away from the idea that using the Internet is about sitting in front of a static computer. The Internet is an amazing communication mechanism. And it is one that users can stay connected to wherever they are. Increasing numbers of people are accessing the Web via smartphones, tablets, netbooks, and connected laptops. There is no need to sit at a computer to access the Internet. Users are connected to a network all the time, whether this be working at a laptop, on a tablet, or standing in a queue at the post office using a smartphone. Can we please help people get over the notion that using the Internet entails being tethered to a machine that is fixed to the wall? It is something that can enhance our lives wherever we are, whatever we’re doing. The future is mobile and it is also the key to demonstrating the relevance of the Internet to the lives of many people who have not yet considered it.

Why Mobile Is Important For B2B Marketers (Econsultancy)

Mobile presents a huge number of opportunities for B2B marketers, and as with consumer marketing, those who do not get on board run the risk of falling behind more nimble competitors. The most obvious factor to note is the increasing consumerization of IT within corporations. Over 20 per cent of ‘paid by work’ phones are now iPhones, with a huge proportion of the rest being other smartphones, and the very high expectations that this device sets for how their owners receive information and interact spills over into their working life. A recent survey of IT buyers by IDG showed a marked increase in advanced smartphone behaviours:

61 per cent use mobile video.

45 per cent watch videos related to their jobs.

57 per cent accessed work-related content after business hours.

More than 40 per cent used mobile to find nearby business services.

38 per cent used cloud-based services.

A range of other activities such as tethering, use of QR codes, checking in and mobile NFC hugely over-index for what is a very mobile user group. Just because someone puts on a suit and goes to work doesn’t mean they stop thinking like a consumer! This is particularly true for B2B users, and especially those at the high-end level who are likely to be buying products and assets for their company.

Mobile Marketing Just Might Be What You Need In 2013 (Sheehan Marketing Strategies)

Go Mobile. Everyone else is. It’s a marketing tool you’ll want to use in 2013. The criteria generally used in measuring the success of marketing campaigns for various platforms (Facebook, Twitter, etc.) primarily focuses on viewership, open rates and click-through rates. These can vary across the board and have a different impact depending on what “tool” is being used. For instance:

Email: A recent study showed that the unique open rate of emails in the retail sector were only 17.1 per cent with a click-through rate average of only 3.1 per cent. Facebook: A blog post earlier this year in ClickZ indicated that CTRs of 0.063 per cent and up to 0.5 per cent had been experienced on ads. Twitter: Although not an exact comparison, Twitter click-throughs for links shared on Twitter had been 7.16 per cent.

Text messaging and accompanying support through a mobile compatible Internet presence can make a difference for businesses in the challenging economic environment we face. Isn’t it about time you got onboard and incorporated mobile marketing as part of your integrated marketing strategy in 2013?

Tutorials For Improving Your Mobile Web Designs (InsaneTwist)

Here are links to tutorials which will help you to create your mobile website (in no particular order).

Fluid Images

Mobile Web designing best practices

Drop down menus for small screens

Responsive Web design

Dreamweaver CSS3 and HTML5

There are 10 more. Each one covers slightly different aspects of mobile website design, and each one has a number of tips that will help people who are beginners. Some also act as good refresher courses for hardcore designers. All can be used to help improve your current mobile website design efforts, and some will even help you to create a mobile version of your current website.

How To Get Enterprise Projects As A Mobile Developer (Web Design Goodies)

Enterprises farm out app development for a variety of reasons, but if there’s a common denominator, it’s a desire to avoid the cost, risk and hassle of doing that work internally. That’s worth remembering if you want to stay in the room after landing what could be a one-off project. Some tips:

Don’t be shy about showcasing what you can do.

Show how you can protect clients from the uncertainty that comes with a rapidly evolving mobile world.

Be straight about who owns what.

Many large enterprises have the resources to develop apps in-house but prefer to outsource that task. Meanwhile, many smaller businesses don’t have the budget or skills for app development. Either way, there’s a large and growing market for enterprise-specific apps.

SHOPPING BONUS: adidas Takes Window Shopping To The Next Level (adidas)

adidas is taking window shopping to a new level with an interactive digital window concept that connects with consumers’ smartphones making it magically easy to shop at any time without an app or scanning various QR codes. German teens shopping for the latest fashion items will use it for the first time during a six-week pilot test at the adidas NEO Label store-front in Nürnberg. The new storefront window is a fully functioning virtual store with life-size products. The interface lets shoppers explore, play and drag life-size products they are interested in directly into their smartphone for easy and convenient purchase from adidas NEO online. Shoppers can also play with a life-size digital model showcasing NEO’s fashion range in a fun and engaging way. By touching hotspots on the window the shopper can make the mannequin show product details, interact with the product and make playful actions and movements. Check out the accompanying video for ideas for your retail store.

