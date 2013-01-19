BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Mobile Ad Revenue To Top $11 Billion This Year

Editor’s note: Due to the Martin Luther King holiday in the U.S., Mobile Insights will not be published Monday. Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Global Mobile Ad Revenue Will Reach $11.4 Billion This Year (Gartner via ZDNet)

Worldwide revenue for mobile advertising will jump from $9.8 billion in 2012 to $11.4 billion in 2013, according to Gartner.

Photo: Gartner

The expansion in mobile revenue will result in new opportunities that app developers, ad networks, mobile platform providers, specialty agencies and communications firms can take advantage of in the coming years. The increased adoption of mobile devices may have impacted print media and services, but ad yields, especially in countries including Japan and South Korea, are expected to replace traditional advertising services. In addition, developing markets in China and India are forecast to become increasingly attractive markets for both global and local advertising brands to take advantage of the boom in mobile technology.

Over 85 per cent Of Marketers Plan To Raise Their Mobile Budgets (ANA and MediaVest via ClickZ)

Over 85 per cent of marketers have reported that they plan to increase their mobile advertising budgets in the near future, according to a new study by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and MediaVest. Additionally, 95 per cent of marketers are currently using or plan to incorporate mobile advertising into their marketing plans. Study participants reported that brand building, awareness, and customer retention were the most common objectives for their mobile advertising plan. Over 83 per cent of those surveyed reported that brand building was a primary objective for their mobile advertising campaigns. Almost 78 per cent of those surveyed said creating brand awareness was also a key motivator for their mobile marketing plans. Key motivators driving marketers to mobile included the ability to reach a unique audience, the chance to reach consumers on-the-go, and having location awareness.

Three Things You Need To Know Before You Start Local Mobile Ads (Entrepreneur)

If mobile advertising is a whole new world for your business, here are three things businesses should familiarise themselves with:

Junk location data. There are different forms of location data: automatic geo-tagging from a wireless device or user-inputted data such as a ZIP code. Make sure you know which data you are looking at. Geofencing. Geofencing is a marketing technique that allows advertisers to select a virtual fence around a certain geographic area that will send potential customers an alert on their mobile device when they walk into that area. The trade-off between reach and precision. Keep your expectations of reach realistic. If you want to reach women age 18-25 who are interested in skateboarding within a certain ZIP code, you can’t also expect your ad to reach thousands of people.

And local mobile advertising doesn’t just have to mean smartphones and tablets.

Smartphone Consumers favour Mobile Web Over Apps (Siteworx via Mobile Commerce Daily)

Consumers took to the mobile Web this holiday season to shop, according to a new study from Siteworx, with 66 per cent favouring mobile Web to apps. 30-four per cent of consumers surveyed in the study said that they preferred to shop with a mobile app during the holidays compared to a mobile site. Online sales made up 28.4 per cent of responses when consumers were asked, “How did you purchase holiday gifts this holiday season?” Approximately two per cent of consumers said that they shopped via a smartphone or tablet, respectively. More than 30 per cent of consumers said that they shopped via bricks-and-mortar stores this year. Therefore it is critical that marketers integrate mobile as more than a selling tool. For example, linking a static ad with a QR code gives users access to information that they would not otherwise have access to quickly.

The Best Way To Develop Mobile Apps? Don’t Develop Them! (ZDnet)

The future of mobile app development is more than just adapting to smaller screens, different programming languages, and new operating systems. Here’s what app developers need to understand if they want to build modern applications that deliver contextual customer experiences. What’s a modern application?

Omni-channel

Elastic

API-oriented

Responsive

Organic

Contextual

Building modern applications is not as simple as learning Objective C or buying a mobile middleware tool. And since modern applications are composed of systems of systems, you shouldn’t separate your mobile strategy from your cloud strategy, or your big data strategy.

What To Expect From Business Mobility In 2013 (TabTimes)

As business tries to keep up with mobile advances to take advantage of increased productivity, efficiency as well as sales generation, here are some things to expect this year:

More tablets and different operating systems

Enterprise content creation on tablets

More enterprise app stores

Faster product life cycles

Businesses to increasingly push out internal and external mobile apps

Windows 8 to force the introduction of HTML5 mobile apps

PC-like governance on the use of tablets in business

The cloud is everywhere

There could be a few surprises too, like two new iPads and a key-discount from Microsoft.

Visa Blesses RIM’s Mobile Payment Platform (All Things Digital)

When Research In Motion’s new BlackBerry 10 operating system launches at the end of this month, it will do so with its own mobile payment system. RIM said this week that Visa has approved its Secure Element Manager (SEM), a soup-to-nuts system that enables wireless payments on any mobile device that supports near field communication (NFC). Visa’s endorsement of RIM’s SEM system is a big win for the company, and one that could make it a player in the mobile payments space. RIM has a great reputation for security, which will no doubt lend some appeal to its NFC platform. That said, RIM’s NFC solution isn’t the only one on the market.

The Growth Of Mobile Online Trading (FXCM)

This infographic highlights the evolution of securities trading and how technology, and most recently mobile, have influenced online trading and increased options for investors. Check it out!

Photo: Forex Trading Platforms by FXCM





