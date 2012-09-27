BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: How Mobile Will Change Business

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up here for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.





The Upside Of The Mobile Internet (KPMG)

Mobile comes a close second to cloud in its potential to shake up consumer and enterprise markets. Three key findings highlight the onward march of mobile anytime, everywhere:

Smartphones and tablets lead as top tech breakthroughs, followed by cloud and storage. What is truly transformational is the combination of the mobile internet connected to the cloud as an enabler of new business models. When it comes to their home country, respondents feel that mobile device manufacturers (such as Apple) outrank other types of businesses for tech innovation leadership. Roughly one-third say that internet companies are the emerging champions in the fast-developing mobile commerce ecosystem.

These trends are led by the advanced mobile communications markets of Japan and Korea, big and growing mobile bases in China and India, and the fast uptake of next-generation mobile standards around the globe. On terms of mobile payments, here are which industries will lead:

Photo: KPMG

How Mobile Will Change Business (Inc.)

How do you unseat a Goliath like Facebook? The strategy in a nutshell: Think mobile. According to a survey conducted by Appcelerator and IDC, more than 66% of mobile developers believe that start-ups have a fighting chance against Facebook, if they go mobile first. It’s worth noting that there have been some attempts already to chip away at Facebook’s dominance via mobile apps: fast-growing social network Path is one. But these are still early days. The survey’s larger point is that every business, not just those in the social media space, will need to take a mobile-first approach in the coming years. But be warned: Mobile “will also leave a wake of casualties among companies that underestimate the speed of disruption.”

7 Roadblocks To Mobile Marketing Success (iMediaConnection)

Why are we seeing so many issues with monetizing this burgeoning mobile market? And what are the issues behind the issues?

Gluttonous supply of mobile ad impressions Mobile’s gone global Tracking is broken Privacy Fraud Download fixation Mobile is its own persona

These are serious challenges, but they’re not insuperable.

Mobile Will Grab TV Advertising’s Crown (TechCrunch)

The biggest advertising market in the world is TV. It’s more than twice as big as Internet ad spend and represents close to half of all ad spend in the world across all media. How can this be, even in a world of DVRs and even after the web has had 20 years to work its interactive, data-rich, efficiency-enabling, creative-destruction magic on the market? First of all, people spend a lot of time watching TV. Second, watching TV is a focused, immersive experience. But you know what TV doesn’t beat? Mobile. This year, mobile will account for little more than 1 per cent of the half trillion dollars spent by advertisers across the world. As mobile ad products and the mobile ad market develop and grow, that’s going to change. A lot.

What Users Want Most From Mobile (Google)

In this world of constant connectivity, consumers expect to find the information that they want, when they want it. This also applies to their web browsing experiences on mobile. Of those surveyed, 61% of people said that they’d quickly move onto another site if they didn’t find what they were looking for right away on a mobile site. Without a mobile-friendly site you’ll be driving users to your competition. In fact, 67% of users are more likely to buy from a mobile-friendly site.

Photo: Google

Mobile users actively seek out and prefer to engage with mobile-friendly sites. It’s a sobering reminder of just how quickly and deeply users attitudes about companies can be shaped by mobile site experiences. Having a great mobile site is no longer just about making a few more sales. It’s become a critical component of building strong brands, nurturing lasting customer relationships, and making mobile work for you.Five Harmful Mobile Myths (Econsultancy)

As mobile’s prominence has grown, so too have the myths about what it takes to create and execute on a successful mobile strategy. Here are five mobile myths that, when believed, can harm a company’s chances of succeeding in mobile channels:

Mobile is everything You need to go for native apps Analytics is the same as on the web Your existing design and development resources can handle mobile You have to figure out everything now

Given the size of the mobile opportunity, the size of the challenges and the speed with which mobile ecosystems are evolving, it’s not surprising that many of these myths are accepted at face value.

Businesses Need To Prepare For HTML5 (Gartner via Computer Weekly)

organisations should start evaluating HTML5 now and assess its effect on customers’ web browsing experience, says analyst group Gartner. The company predicts that HTML5 will have a significant effect on web design in about three years’ time and organisations need to start preparing now. “organisations should start by uncoupling their websites from the underlying back-end systems,” according to analyst Ray Valdes. This will allow companies to develop websites, mobile and tablet applications without affecting the underlying IT systems. Gartner advises businesses to invest in analytics technology to help them understand how customers are using web applications, and what areas they find challenging.

