BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: How Mobile Is Changing Enterprise IT

How Mobile Technology Ruined Etiquette (smartplanet)

Mobile technology has enabled us to make changes on the fly, and because of that, we’re breaking long-established rules as to what is socially appropriate. Ever had someone bail on a business meeting at the last minute? Ever tried to organise a gathering, only to have various invitees splinter off into their own events? Do you find yourself saying “yes” to virtually everything, even though there’s no possible way you could attend it all? So does everyone else. And that’s the problem. Sociologists call it “micro-coordination,” because you can adjust plans at will. Ashley Wick, the founder of Wick Communications, said it best to the New York Times: “Offline rules of etiquette no longer seem to apply,” Ms. Wick said. “People hide behind e-mail or text messages to cancel appointments, or do things that feel uncomfortable to do in person.”

Mobile Becoming Default Gateway To Internet (IDC via intomobile)

Consumers are migrating away from PC-based Internet usage and are increasingly using mobile devices as their default gateway to the Internet. According to IDC, the U.S. is leading this trend, with Western Europe and Japan only about two years behind. Some interesting findings include:

The share of users accessing social networks such as Facebook on their PCs will decline from 66% in 2012 to 52% in 2016.

Worldwide mobile advertising will grow from $6 billion in 2011 to $28.8 billion in 2016.

Worldwide business-to-consumer (B2C) m-commerce spending will grow six fold between 2011 and 2016, reaching $223 billion at the end of the forecast period.

In the U.S., the number of people accessing the Internet through PCs will shrink from 240 million in 2012 to 225 million in 2016. At the same time, the number of mobile users will increase from 174 million to 265 million, and in 2015, there will be more U.S. consumers accessing the Internet through mobile devices than through PCs.

How Big Trends In Mobile Will Change IT (Gartner via PC Advisor)

At last week’s Gartner Symposium / ITxpo, mobile was no doubt a huge topic. Here is a summary from some of the presentations with regard to mobile:

In 2016, more than 1.6 billion smart mobile devices will be purchased globally. Two-thirds of the mobile workforce will own a smartphone, and 40% of the workforce will be mobile.

In 2016, half of all non-PC devices will be purchased by employees. By the end of the decade, half of all devices in business will be purchased by employees.

The emergence of Apple iPads, which for most users are difficult to justify as an essential computing tool, has made BYOD a near-term priority.

Shipments of Android tablets will exceed shipments of iOS tablets by year end 2014 while Windows 8 will remain relatively niche and more attractive to organisations.

HTML5 will be a key mobile technology, but fragmentation and immaturity will remain challenges through 2015.

By 2016, 60% of large enterprises will implement limited access network zones to limit the connectivity of personally owned mobile devices.

In the next five years 65% of corporations will adopt MDM (Master Data Management) to address security concerns from smartphones and tablets.

Through 2017, 90% of enterprises will have two or more mobile operating systems to support.

By 2015, 20% of smartphone users worldwide will conduct commerce using context-enriched services on a weekly basis.

There are some other big shifts worth checking out such as server virtualization, cloud computing, security and overall IT spending trends.

Here Are The Major Players In Mobile Advertising (BI Intelligence)

We are in the post-PC era, and soon billions of consumers will be carrying around Internet-connected mobile devices for up to 16 hours a day. Mobile audiences have exploded as a result. Mobile advertising should be a bonanza, similar to online advertising a decade ago. However, it has been a bit slow off the ground, and its growth trajectory is not clear cut. In a new report from BI Intelligence on the mobile advertising ecosystem, we explain the complexities and fractures, and examine the central and dynamic roles played by mobile ad networks, demand side platforms, mobile ad exchanges, real-time bidding, agencies, brands, and new companies hoping to upend the traditional banner ad. Access the full report and accompanying data here.

Tricks To Building Loyal Fans On Mobile (iMedia Connect)

How can marketers create excitement, build loyalty, and capture the attention of fickle fans? It is not easy, but it can be done! Here are a few favourite tips and tricks for building loyal fans from the top of the funnel down:

Brand awareness Consideration and acquisition Engagement Advocacy Loyalty

Today’s mobile customers can be loyal but demand respect. By following these tricks, you will create a program that engages with valuable content and, in turn, an audience who will take action.

Photo: Kantar Worldpanel

iPhone 5 Slows Android’s Growth (Kantar via TechCrunch)

Apple’s iPhone 5 only launched towards the end of last month but first week sales slowed Android’s growth in the U.S. and U.K. during the 12 weeks ending September 30, 2012, according to figures from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech. Dominic Sunnebo, global consumer insight director, said, “While this latest data set only includes one week of iPhone 5 sales, we can see that in markets with a large number of existing Apple customers, sales have already seen a significant boost. We expect this momentum to be fully realised in the next set of results.” In the U.S., iOS boosted its share to 35.7%, up from 21.5% on the year ago period while Android’s share dropped 8.9-percentage-points over the period, falling from 66.4% to 57.5%.HURRICANE SANDY BONUS: SMS Your Way To Twitter And Facebook (Mashable)

Without power and Internet, if your phone is still alive (and are reading this), you can still post on Facebook and Twitter through good old fashion text messages. To tweet, enable your mobile phone on the Twitter homepage by going to “Settings” and then “Mobile.” Insert your mobile phone number under “”Activate Twitter text messaging,” and then you’ll have to text “GO” to the number 40404. After authorization, to tweet, all you have to do is just text a message to 40404. For Facebook, log in and go to your “Account Settings,” then “Mobile” to introduce your number and then click on “Activate Text Messaging.” You’ll have to select your country and your carrier. Once you’ve done that, follow the instructions on the screen and text the letter “F” to the number 32665. After authorization, to update your status, you simply have to write it in a text and send it to 32665.

