BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Holiday Shoppers Are On The Recline

Online Shoppers Are On The Recline This Holiday Season (Verizon)

Otherwise known as, the couch. With less than three weeks until Christmas, the majority of U.S. consumers (87%) plan to avoid crowded stores and malls and plan to cybershop from the comfort and convenience of home, according to a new survey by Verizon. Of these stay-at-home shoppers seeking to check off holiday shopping lists while reducing stress, 21% plan to shop online while relaxing on their couch, 8% will shop while in bed, and 50% will do so while at their home-office desk.

When compared with all consumers, the preferences of digitally-savvy, borderless consumers are somewhat different. More of them (31%) plan to make purchases while on their couch, or in bed (9%). Slightly less (45%) will do so from their home-office desk.

Why A Mobile Website Is Important For Your Business (The Your Web Department Blog)

Mobile isn’t coming, it’s here and it is growing faster than any technology before. And perhaps most importantly, mobile sites impact sales:

70% of mobile users have compared products prices on their phones

65% have read product reviews on their phones

50% of mobile searches lead to purchase

Having a mobile version of your website ensures your customers have an experience that is optimal for the device they are using. It means that your website is formatted for a smaller screen and ideally takes advantage of the touch screen technology and geolocation tools. This kind of user experience just may be the differentiating factor that leads a potential customer to call, or stop in to, your business vs. your competition’s.

95% of smartphone users have searched for local information

61% of users call a business after searching and 59% visit the location

90% of these people act within 24 hours

So, yes. You need a mobile version of your website.

App Design Mistakes Are A Good Thing (Six Revisions)

Getting things wrong is inevitable when designing a complex user experience like a mobile app. That’s especially true when you’ve never done it before. As logical as your wireframes may seem, or as beautiful as your mock-ups may look, some of your designs are going to fail when you put them in front of customers. And, believe it or not, that’s a really, really great thing. Embracing failure means these three things:

recognising that no design is sacred, no matter how great it seems on paper.

Acknowledging that our customers ultimately define the success or failure of a design.

Reacting quickly when something doesn’t work, and iterating until our customers tell us we have it right.

The net result is a far superior final product and less uncertainty about how it will be received by our customers.

3 Ways Mobile Is Informing Online and Offline Marketing (Forbes)

Because mobile devices are an extension of each consumer’s life—set up and customised to their individual needs and preferences—they potentially offer marketers more personal data about their audiences than ever before. It’s a goldmine of information for the direction of marketers’ mobile strategies and determining where mobile fits in as both a sales channel and marketing medium. So how can mobile consumer data improve sales and marketing efforts?

Using data for real-time content targeting Provide a consistent, optimised experience … everywhere personalise all access points

Mobile will be instrumental in expanding brands’ reach and connecting them to new and existing audiences in a different way. But determining where mobile will fit in is an exercise in correctly gathering and interpreting consumer data.

The iPad Still Dominates Tablet Market Share (Chitika)

In November, much of what has defined the tablet market in the past remains the same. The iPad continues to dominate, holding over 88% of tablet web traffic market share, maintaining its lead. Due to the iPad’s overwhelming presence in the tablet market, the usage of other tablets is relayed in terms of impressions per 100 iPads. A graph depicting this study can be seen below:

In second place comes Amazon’s Kindle Fire with 4.05 impressions per 100 iPad impressions, or about 3.6% of total tablet web traffic market share. November marked the introduction of the latest Nexus 7 and the new Nexus 10 tablets, helping to grow the overall Google Nexus family market share to 1.03 impressions per 100 iPad impressions, or a share of around 0.9%.

How The Mobile Revolution Is Changing Retail (getchee via Visual.ly)

The mobile revolution is changing the way retailers display and sell goods as well as where and how they interact with customers. As consumers embrace mobile shopping, their behaviour is also fundamentally evolving along with the new technology. What does that mean for both customers and retailers, and how can retailers prepare?

