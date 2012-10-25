BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Holiday Buyers Are Taking It Mobile

Mobile Insights is a new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



Holiday Buyers Make It Mobile (eMarketer)

With the holiday season on the horizon, retailers are gearing up for the rush of gift shopping that accompanies the last few months of the year. The number of online purchasers who plan to buy a gift on a mobile device this holiday season has almost doubled to 21%, up from 11% in 2011.

Photo: eMarketer

Cost comparisons are one of the most favoured uses of smartphones by shoppers. The largest percentage of respondents, about four in 10, said they would use smartphones to search for sales and other specials before entering a store. Almost the same percentage said they would use smartphones to check prices on Amazon and make sure they were getting a good deal.

Photo: eMarketer

The number of people planning to make a purchase this year on a smart device was significant at 16%.

Photo: eMarketer

Consumers see online shopping as a way to save time and avoid holiday crowds at brick-and-mortar locations, highlighting online and mobile shopping’s ability to ease some of the stresses associated with holiday gift-buying.

Google’s Predictions For Holiday Shopping (Google)

Today, people no longer see a line between online and offline shopping, and neither do smart retailers. This year online and offline shopping experiences are more seamless than ever before – across pricing, functionality, and promotions – making this the first “Nonline” holiday season. Here are some highlights from Google’s Holiday Consumer Intentions 2012 report:

Online and offline shopping is blurring: