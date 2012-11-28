BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Here's How Mobile Dominated The Last Few Days

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.





Which Mobile Commerce Apps Won On Black Friday? (TechCrunch)

According to Onavo, a mobile data compression startup, Groupon maintained its spot as the top mobile commerce app, but Best Buy saw the biggest overall one-day gain on Black Friday. Usage of Best Buy and Walmart’s iOS apps jumped by more than fivefold last Friday and Thursday night. Following them were Kohl’s, Target and ShopSavvy. Note: Onavo didn’t include Amazon in their study.

Photo: Onavo

The apps with the overall highest usage last Friday were the group deals apps Groupon and LivingSocial, followed by Walmart, Target and eBay’s Red Laser.

Photo: Onavo

Lucky for these retailers that Amazon wasn’t included because it was the most popular e-commerce site by visits according to comScore. You’d have to think that mobile was up there as well.

PayPal Saw Strong Rise In Mobile Payments On Cyber Monday (PayPal)

As of 2 p.m. ET yesterday, PayPal was already seeing 196% more mobile payment volume on Cyber Monday than it did in 2011. This year marks a huge shift in online shopping behaviours as more and more shoppers are using their mobile devices to make those purchases. The company will be updating their blog for final numbers so check back if interested in more.

Smartphone Commerce Up 221% On Thanksgiving, Up 128% On Black Friday (TechCrunch)

The numbers keep rolling in. Branding Brand, a mobile commerce platform, saw a 221% year-over-year increase in Thanksgiving mobile sales on Thanksgiving Day, with visits up 103%, pageviews up 133% and average order value up 19%. On Black Friday, sales were up 128%, with visits up 101%, pageviews up 99%, and average order value decreased by 7.46%. Hello discounts.

Black Friday Mobile Sales Jump 63%, Traffic Jumps 67% (IBM)

Black Friday has come to a close and IBM has the latest online retail performance data. 2012 marked a banner year on a number of fronts with mobile traffic growing by more than 67% and Thanksgiving turning out to be a huge shopping day for consumers as they responded to retailers’ early Black Friday promotions.

Photo: IBM

Here are more mobile highlights:

Mobile Shopping: Mobile purchases soared with 24% of consumers using a mobile device to visit a retailer’s site, up from 14.3% in 2011. Mobile sales exceeded 16%, up from 9.8% in 2011.

The iPad Factor: The iPad generated more traffic than any other tablet or smart phone, reaching nearly 10% of online shopping. This was followed by iPhone at 8.7% and Android 5.5%. The iPad dominated tablet traffic at 88.3% followed by the Barnes and Noble Nook at 3.1%.

Multi-screen Shopping: Consumers shopped in store, online and on mobile devices simultaneously to get the best bargains. Overall 58% of consumers used smartphones compared to 41% who used tablets to surf for bargains on Black Friday.

Retailers, you’ve got to get on the mobile bandwagon. Look at what you’re missing.

There Are Four Screens, Not Just Two (tnl.net)

Per that last point above, multi-screen usage, the battle for digital supremacy is increasingly being waged on four different screens, with much of the focus in the computing industry being focus on two of them: smartphones and tablets. But the reality in the consumer world is that the space is still one where two extra screens have high relevance: the computer screen and the TV screen. The growth of mobile and tablet devices has shown the need for deep integration between hardware and software to create a complete experience that will resonate with users. It is clear that the three biggest players (Apple, Google and Microsoft) in the field have a fair amount of work to do in order to move forward across all four. On the hardware end of things, they will eventually all reach parity as each platform adds the missing pieces it needs to compete.

Have You Defined Goals For Your Mobile Web Development Program? (Social Media Today)

Before spending money and time on the mobile website development program, an organisation has to adopt the right strategy to gain immensely from the program. Business goals ought to be defined before the program is rolled out. Apart from accomplishing business objectives by making diligent use of mobile sites, organisations should also know if the mobile site would act as a vehicle to extend business reach. As an important category, users deserve complete attention as when an enterprise defines goals for this project. Technology and resource opportunities are another. Before rolling out robust mobile website development program, your enterprise should define overall goals to achieve success out of this campaign.

The Most Important Tech Trends Of 2012 (PC Advisor)

Here are the trends that dominated headlines. Many are clearly mobile focused:

Big Data

Crowdsourced Online Training

NFC

Long-Range Biometrics

Super High-Resolution Displays

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

3-D Printing

While not exclusive to this year, I would throw in mobile penetration globally as more pervasive than some on this list.

