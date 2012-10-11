BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Here Are Some Common Mobile Marketing Mistakes

Mobile Insights is a new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.





Mobile Devices Medium Of Choice To Access the Internet (Accenture)

The use of mobile devices to access the Internet is becoming the medium of choice, with more than two-thirds (69%) of all Internet users surveyed doing so daily, according to Mobile Web Watch 2012, a study of consumers in Europe, Latin America and South Africa conducted by Accenture. In addition, consumers are using multiple devices to connect to the web, including smartphones (61%), netbooks (37%), and tablets (22%). The study found that emerging economies such as Brazil, South Africa and Russia are front-runners in the adoption of mobile devices (more than 70%, on average) to access the Internet. And a growing ecosystem of mobile apps is fueling the rapid growth of the mobile Internet, providing consumers easy access to services they consider important.

Reasons Behind Amazon’s Massive Mobile Success (Econsultancy)

Part of Amazon’s success on mobile is obviously attributable to its reputation as a trustworthy online retailer, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Here are reasons why the retail giant has had success in mobile:

It has a mobile site Easy repeat purchases It got in early Consistent design across platforms Big calls-to-action

And the list goes on….

Here’s How To Fail At Mobile Marketing (WebSEO Analytics)

It can be easy to fail at mobile marketing when you do not have an insight into what is needed to actually succeed. To ensure you do not fail, here are some of the most common mobile marketing traps people fall into:

Overall laziness Random text messaging (aka spamming) Confusing mobile marketing with traditional internet Opt-out instead of opt-in Your attitude

The more expansive the mobile marketing concept, the more likely it will be for you to find a niche or approach you can make work to your benefit. Be sure to check out Best Practices For Your Mobile Strategy.

The Difference Between Mobile Web And App Shoppers (Mobile Commerce Daily)

Marketers are increasingly using mobile to drive both online and in-store revenue. However, with the bulk of mobile commerce coming in through applications and sites, marketers need to realise that there are key differentiators in how consumers shop on their mobile devices across both platforms. In order to figure out which channel is best to use, marketers need to first tie their commerce initiatives to a strategic goal. Shopping habits also differ significantly from smartphones to tablets. “Mindset precedes toolset,” said Eric Feinberg, senior director of mobile, media and entertainment at ForeSee. “The mindset of the customer visiting a tablet is decidedly different than a mobile phone visitor.” Read the article for various studies around this topic.

Restaurant Strategies Differ For Smartphone, Tablet Apps (Nation’s Restaurant News)

Case in point. Restaurant patrons are turning to their mobile phones much more to search for their next place to eat, and their usage patterns for mobile web browsers or apps on smartphones and tablets all differ to the point that food service brands need separate strategies to accommodate everyone. People searching for restaurant information on mobile phones or tablets also exhibit a greater sense of urgency, the study found. While 90% of those users look to convert their search into a restaurant visit by the end of the day, 64% of smartphone users do so immediately or within an hour of searching and 44% of tablet searchers visit a restaurant immediately or within an hour.

How To Choose The Best Platform For Your App (Inc.)

Bottom-line: There is no simple answer or checklist. You have to understand how the following factors affect you:

Your need for a mobile app

Where your users can be found

Development resources available to you

Required complexity of the app

Likelihood of being frozen out of a given platform

Time-to-market implications

You’ll need to juggle all these constraints to understand where your company comes out and what your mobile strategy should be.

The Enterprise Mobile App Market Is Going To Be Huge (BI Intelligence)

The enterprise is the new hot corner of the mobile app market. According to mobile device management firm Zenprise, the fastest growing enterprise mobile app categories experienced triple-digit quarterly growth in the second quarter. Despite Microsoft’s and Windows’ dominance on the desktop, Microsoft has been a late comer to the mobile revolution. Apple is primed to dominate the enterprise mobile app market. Zenprise found that iOS accounted for 58% of devices enrolled in its device management program, well ahead of Android at 35%, and Windows Mobile at 7%. Click here to read our interview with Zenprise CMO Ahmed Datoo.

How Apps Are Shaping The 2012 Election (EngineYard via Mashable)

Here’s how the U.S. has used mobile apps, in both sending and consuming information, during the 2012 election season so far: 70% of the most active iPhone states (New York, California, Illinois) tend to vote Democrat, while 70% of the most active Android states (Colorado, Arizona, Georgia) tend to vote Republican. And, of the approximately $1 billion spent on the election by both parties, around $54 million has been spent on digital advertising, including mobile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.