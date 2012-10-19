BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Have We Already Blown Our "Digital Do-Over?"

Mobile Insights is the new daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



How To Drive PC Traffic Through Mobile (Mobile Marketer)

Given how consumers are using mobile and PC web in conjunction, there are strong implications for marketers looking to re-target consumers across multiple screens. Tracking is still a challenge on mobile with privacy concerns and lack of compatible cookies in most devices poses a problem. Therefore, location and social media play a big role in connecting the dots between mobile and PC usage. Based on signals from a consumer’s intent, similar ads can be served across Web and mobile screens to get users to convert. Mobile and PC web go together hand-in-hand. Both serve important but different roles for a brand and should not be substituted for one another. If done correctly, mobile web can also increase traffic rankings and impressions in the marketplace.

The Mobile Revolution Is Tripping Up Even The Tech Giants (Reuters)

Mobile may be the future for technology, but even with the worldwide proliferation of high-powered devices like smartphones and tablets, some companies are struggling to maintain consistent revenue streams. Earnings disappointments from Intel, Microsoft, Google and AMD underscore how Silicon Valley, both the old guard and new, is struggling to profit from consumers’ waning love affair with the stalwart PC and infatuation with mobile. Mobile is the most significant tectonic shift in the industry since the advent of the Internet. If technology companies only had to deal with a platform transition, that would be one thing. The problem is they are struggling with that transition in the face of a weak economy, when technology upgrades are often the first budget line item to be cut and consumer spending crumbles.

Is Mobile App Development Slated for Further Growth? (Social Media Today)

The short answer is yes. Mobile app development is slated for further growth, with three important elements igniting the growth of this development program:

Adoption in early phases Mobile budget priorities Mobile first mindset

More than ever, mobile apps are now looked upon as a robust tool that can make a big difference to a business. This business-differentiation tool is put to diligent use to strengthen brand value, improve customer engagement and offer better customer service. As companies have realised the great potential of mobile applications, enhancing performance through mobile apps has become a top priority for companies that want to bring more customers into the fold.

The Great Monetization Do-Over, Have We Already Blown It? (Pando Daily)

Mobile is undoubtedly only getting bigger. Mobile is already making relatively young giants like Facebook look old, and it’s sending shock waves through ecommerce. The industry had a chance for a “digital do-over” where it could set the expectation that content, games, and apps that add value would cost money; not a lot of money, maybe just a dollar or two. Well, so much for that. While ebooks, movies, TV shows, and music are all enjoying micro-payment mobile and tablet life, the rest of the mobile web is once again in this uncomfortable oh-I’m-sure-we’ll-figure-it-out mode that has eerie similarity to the eyeball hopes of the desktop web. Only there’s a far worse twist: Volume won’t bail them out.

Get The Skinny On Mobile In A One-Size-Doesn’t-Fit-All World (Tnooz)

The current mobile conundrum is that there is no “one size fits all” solution. Selecting which mobile strategy suits you best depends highly upon the intended user experience. For the more sophisticated, some would argue that a combination of these solutions offers the best returns on mobile investment. Here are some quick overviews:

Go native if: You have high levels of usage and engagement in your platform and need the performance that coding native will give you across all platforms. Go browser-based if: You want to use a single HTML5 technology to work across several platforms. Go responsive if: Your company possesses a significant amount of user experience design and development resources capable of maintaining a great brand experience Go mobile site if: Your site analytics show you need it.

For many companies with more complex needs and multiple user experiences across channels, a combination of the approaches may be best.

Newsweek Going All Digital (VentureBeat)

A sign of the times. Newsweek magazine announced that it will shut down its print operation and embrace the future with its website, digital magazine and events businesses. The transition to all-digital will likely be tough for Newsweek, as it is with all print-to-digital moves. Much less advertising revenue will be generated because web rates are still nowhere near print rates. Some of the quality could drop off with less oversight and editing. Newsweek is no longer on the hook for expensive printing and distribution costs. It also doesn’t have to worry about meeting a late-night Friday deadline to get stories ready for the next week’s magazine. Another positive is that online ad spend continues to increase rapidly and will soon overtake print’s overall spend. If will be interesting to see their mobile strategy.

What Are The Top 10 Tablets For Business Use? (TechRadar)

Yes, there is actually more than one. Tablets are everywhere, but which is the right one for your business? Here are the top 10 tablets for business users; from the tablet with the greatest wow-factor, through to the tablet that will get you through the day on one charge.

Apple iPad (3) Asus Transformer Pad Infinity Storage Options Scroll Extreme 9.7 Tablet PC Apple iPad 2 RIM BlackBerry PlayBook

Not sure why that last one makes the list, but read the article for the remaining 5 (that you likely have never heard of).

The Mobile Web Revolution (visual.ly)

Check out this explanatory infographic video by Jeff Bennett. It is a teaser to intrigue brands to become more aware of how changes in consumer internet use will effect how they communicate with consumers:

