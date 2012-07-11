BII CHART OF THE DAY: What People Are Doing With Their Phones

Mobile users consume an enormous amount of content on their phones.



According to comScore, the top activities on mobile, sending texts and taking pictures, predate the rise of smartphones. However, the smartphone’s larger screen size, touch screen, always-on data connection, and ease of installing apps means that a lot of other activities have become much more popular, such as using email, accessing weather information, and accessing social networks.

As we discuss in our upcoming report on mobile usage, mobile content consumption appears to be an additive activity — mobile users are accessing more content than they would otherwise, rather than replacing their desktop web consumption altogether.

