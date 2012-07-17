BII CHART OF THE DAY: Smartphone Gaming Is Huge In The U.S., But Will Only Get Bigger

There are about 75 million Americans who play games on their smartphones, based on an analysis of the U.S. smartphone markets and consumer habits. According to comScore, 47 per cent of Americans own smartphones and 56 per cent of them have used them to play games. (Smartphone penetration numbers vary between different services, but we have used comScore for the sake of consistency.)



Many of the most popular mobile activities are extensions of desktop behaviour, but others are new altogether. As we discuss in our special report on mobile usage, mobile gaming has moved beyond the “traditional gamer” market and games like Angry Birds occupy a unique space between snake and the more graphics-driven, immersive experience of console and computer gaming.

