BII CHART OF THE DAY: Samsung's U.S. Smartphone Sales Are Shockingly Small

The Apple-Samsung patent case has forced both companies to reveal U.S. sales and revenue figures for the first time. Even though Samsung’s smartphone shipments have exploded in the past few years, its U.S. smartphone sales appear surprisingly low. It may have only sold 4 per cent of its smartphones in the U.S. last quarter.



Meanwhile, Android’s market share in the U.S. has surged during this period, which may indicate that American consumers prefer other Android manufacturers like HTC or Motorola. If this is the case, Samsung must be cleaning up abroad.

