BII CHART OF THE DAY: Pinterest's Exploding Popularity

Pinterest (pronounced pin-terest, not pin-interest) has exploded onto the internet scene with adoption rates not seen since Facebook. The startup, which was in stealth mode till this year, saw traffic spike to almost 11 million visitors the week of December 17, nearly 40 times the number six months ago. That was enough to propel it into the top 7 social networks. Considering it’s still invite-only (ahem: still waiting on mine), that’s pretty damn impressive.



For those who don’t constantly refresh SAI for the latest startup news, Pinterest is a ‘virtual pinboard’ that lets users collect and visually bookmark content from across the web. The mechanics of the site are pretty straighforward: see something you like, pin it, repeat. It employs the same ‘public follow’ model as Twitter and Tumblr and anyone can comment on your pins. See our explainer on Pinterest’s business here.

A few thoughts on its success:

Women aged 25-44 are 59% of its users, well above rates on other social networks

There is no ‘Facebook killer’ looming on the horizon, but there is still plenty of opportunity in social networking

‘Social curation’ will be one of the most annoying buzzwords of 2012





