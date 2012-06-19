BII CHART OF THE DAY: Microsoft Is Winning More Developers To Its Mobile Platform

Microsoft’s Windows Phone platform is making some positive strides in the mobile platform wars. According to new data from the mobile analytics firm Flurry, Windows Phone accounted for 6 per cent of new app project starts this month, up from 1 per cent a year ago. Likewise, Windows Phone represented 4 per cent of all project starts in the second quarter, up from 1 per cent a year prior.



While sales have been lackluster so far, this is a positive development for Microsoft’s smartphone ambitions. The most important network effect in the mobile platform wars lies with developers, who create the popular apps that draw consumers to their phones. However, the spike in Windows Phone project starts may be attributable to Microsoft underwriting the development of the most popular games. Nonetheless, with smartphone penetration only at 10 per cent globally, the mobile platform race is still wide open—assuming Nokia doesn’t go bankrupt first.

Photo: Flurry Analytics

