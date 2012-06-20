BII CHART OF THE DAY: Lots Of U.S. Customers Are Still Buying 'Dumb' Phones

Android and iOS dominate the smartphone landscape in the U.S., but a lot of customers are not buying smartphones at all. In fact, 37% of phones sold during the first quarter of 2012 were feature phones running older platforms.



That’s according to comScore MobiLens, which released the figures as part of comScore’s state of the Internet report last week.

Android also made up 37% of all phones sold during the quarter, with iOS trailing well behind at 16%. RIM and Microsoft took up the rear. But with all those customers still buying feature phones, Microsoft and other competitors still have time to make up the gap.

Note that these are new phone sales during the quarter, not market share. Overall, non-smart phones are over 50% of the installed base.

Photo: comScore Mobilens

