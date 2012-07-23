BII CHART OF THE DAY: iOS Dominates Mobile Advertising

iOS is responsible for the majority of global mobile advertising revenue. According to Opera Software, iOS accounts 46 per cent of global mobile traffic, but 61 per cent of global mobile ad revenue. Opera’s network has over 9,000 clients with 35 billion monthly ad impressions, so it has a pretty good window on the market.



Android generates revenue in excess of its traffic too, but the contrast with iOS is striking. Because Android tablet sales have been limited, a more direct comparison is with the iPhone. Even then, then gap is pronounced. The iPhone, with a significantly smaller user base, accounts for 30 per cent of global traffic and 44 per cent of mobile ad revenue.

