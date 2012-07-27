BII CHART OF THE DAY: First-Time Smartphone Buyers Overwhelmingly Prefer Android

First-time smartphone buyers are more likely to buy an Android phone.



According to comScore’s analysis of Americans’ recent smartphone acquisitions, existing smartphone owners are more likely to buy an iPhone, although Android devices are still the most popular.

The findings reveal two insights about the U.S. smartphone market. First, the price diversity of Android devices helps ease sticker shock for first-time smartphone owners. Carriers have helped foster Android’s rise by steering customers in that direction. Second, the iPhone appears to be the aspirational smartphone, which buyers turn to when they can afford it.

