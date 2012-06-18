BII CHART OF THE DAY: Why Developers favour iOS

Developers follow the money. On average, for every dollar a developer earns from an OS app, they only earn 24 cents from the equivalent Android app, according to the latest info from mobile analytics company Flurry. As a result, developers favour building apps on iOS by a 2-to-1 margin .



This monetization gap is a direct contributor to a burgeoning iOS developer network effect. The most important network effect in the mobile platform war is with developers, who create popular apps that attract customers to particular phone platforms. The higher ROI—and the huge project start gap—indicate that iOS may be gaining the edge in the platform race.

