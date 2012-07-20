BII CHART OF THE DAY: China Has More Mobile Internet Users Than Broadband Users

The mobile web is king in China. According to the China Internet Network Information centre, mobile internet users outnumbered broadband users for the first time.



Mobile internet connections have surged with the growth of smartphones, while broadband connections have contracted by 70 million over the past 18 months. CNNIC says that half of new internet users come from rural areas, 60 per cent of whom access the web from their phones.

Broadband is probably faltering because mobile web access is cheaper than fixed access, as is true in most of the developing world. Boston Consulting Group forecasts that most of the growth in G-20 internet connections will come from mobile access.

Photo: CINIC

