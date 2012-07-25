BII CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Is Poised To Win The Mobile Enterprise App Market

Apple is in the best position to win the burgeoning enterprise mobile app market. According to Appcelerator’s second quarter developer survey, 53 per cent of developers say that iOS is “best positioned to win the enterprise long term,” up 9 percentage points from Q3 2011, when it was tied with Android.



Only five years after the release of the iPhone, this is a stunning turnaround. As we discussed with Appcelerator’s Director of Enterprise Strategy Mike King, Apple has gained the advantage because of the iPad’s dominance in the tablet market, its emphasis on secure distribution, and the stumbles of its biggest competitor, Android.

