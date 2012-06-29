BII CHART OF THE DAY: Another Nail In RIM's Coffin

RIM continued its downward slide yesterday. In the quarter ended May 31, it shipped shipped only 7.8 million smartphones, which was the same amount they shipped in the second quarter of 2009 three years ago. Global smartphone shipments have tripled over this same period.



Its market share, meanwhile, has slid from a high of 21 per cent in 2009 to 7 per cent in the first quarter. We don’t know what its market share will be in the second quarter yet, but given the huge slide in shipments we would expect it to drop farther.

Compounding its woes, Blackberry delayed the release of its latest smartphone platform until 2013. A sale or breakup of RIM seems inevitable at this point. While RIM is undeniably maimed, the sale of a company shipping 40 million smartphones per year will have a significant impact on the mobile industry.

