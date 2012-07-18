BII CHART OF THE DAY: A Lot Of U.S. Smartphone Owners Don't Even See Mobile Ads

Almost half of smartphone owners can’t recall seeing a mobile ad in the past three months. According to a joint presentation by IAB and ABI Research, 47 per cent of U.S. smartphone owners surveyed had not seen a mobile ad in the past three months and only 11 per cent saw one everyday.



This is another reason why mobile ad spend will never catch up with engagement, as many assume. As we argue in our mobile ads report, instead of thinking as mobile exclusively as an ad platform, it should be considered a marketing, communication, and sales channel — especially given its increasing role in commerce.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.