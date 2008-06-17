Steven Spielberg's Other Summer Project Fizzles

Steven Spielberg’s latest movie, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, has so far grossed $634 million worldwide at the box office. But not every one of his projects is a winner.



Take Boom Blox, the puzzle game for the Wii that was developed by Spielberg and EA. The game only sold 60,000 copies in the U.S. in May (it came out May 6), which made it the 9th bestselling Wii game and 25th top seller for the month. The last major video game that Spielberg got involved with, though, has donea lot better — Medal of honour (ERTS) released its 14th title last year.

A good reminder for Viacom, which signed up megaproducer Jerry Bruckheimer last year: Box office success won’t automatically transfer over to the video game world.

