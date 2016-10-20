'Bigly' is the top trending search term on Google

Jeremy Berke
Donald trump debateChip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesRepublican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8.

Republican nominee Donald Trump is known for some unusual speech patterns

During the third and final presidential debate, Trump used one of his favourite words, “bigly.”

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, bigly is actually a word meaning “with great force.”

However, after the first presidential debate, Eric Trump, the nominee’s son, told The Hollywood Reporter that the Republican nominee had said “big league,” and not “bigly.”

The word is now the top-trending search on Google:

Here’s how search traffic for the word spiked during the debate:

Bigly Google trendsGoogle TrendsInterest in ‘Bigly’ over time.

 

