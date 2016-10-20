'Bigly' is the top trending search term on Google

Republican nominee Donald Trump is known for some unusual speech patterns.
During the third and final presidential debate, Trump used one of his favourite words, “bigly.”
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, bigly is actually a word meaning “with great force.”
However, after the first presidential debate, Eric Trump, the nominee’s son, told The Hollywood Reporter that the Republican nominee had said “big league,” and not “bigly.”
The word is now the top-trending search on Google:
“Bigly” is now the top trending search on all of Google #PresidentialDebate
— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) October 20, 2016
Here’s how search traffic for the word spiked during the debate:
