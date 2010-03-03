BigLaw Steps Into Paterson Fray As Spokesperson Hires K&L Gates

The spokeswoman for Governor David Paterson told the Observer that she has retained K&L Gates attorney Laura Brevetti to represent her.



The New York Times reported this morning that Paterson instructed spokeswoman Marissa Shorenstein “to ask the woman to publicly describe the episode as nonviolent.”

The “woman” referred to is the one-time girlfriend of former Paterson aide David Johnson; the “episode” refers to accusations the woman made to police that Johnson severely beat her. The assault charges against Johnson were eventually dropped after she failed to show up in court and testify at a hearing that occurred shortly after conversations the woman had with the governor and state employee Deneane Brown, the article said.

We reached out to Brevetti to confirm the hiring and requested information on the scope of the representation; we’ll update as soon as we hear back.

In the meantime, Brevetti’s bio indicates she is a partner, former prosecutor and “a highly accomplished and regarded white-collar criminal defence attorney.” Her “Representative Experience” and “Areas of Practice” describe work on RICO, FCPA and and antitrust cases — matters well more complicated (usually) than obstruction of justice and witness tampering charges that would seem to be most likely be at issue here.

Her bio also indicates that she has “extensive experience working with the media and advising clients confronting emerging crisis and heightened public profile events” — a skill set that will definitely come in handy in this matter.

No charges have been brought against Shorenstein, Paterson or anyone else on his staff.

