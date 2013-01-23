This Insanely Complicated Chart Shows Just How Tough It Is For Lawyers To Leave The Office

Abby Rogers
rob pollakRob Pollak

Photo: Rob Complains About Things/Facebook

Figuring out when to leave work shouldn’t be a Herculean task.You either talk to your boss, or leave when you’ve completed all your work for the day.

But apparently that isn’t the case in BigLaw.

Rob Pollak, a former associate at an unnamed firm, created a pretty intricate flow chart showing the questions lawyers need to ask at the end of the day just to determine whether or not they can leave the office.

lawyer leaving work flow chart

Photo: Rob Complains About Things

Charts like these, and the crazed life they represent, are why former attorneys like Kelly Newsome leave the industry to pursue totally non-related careers.

“I remember working on a deal, I was corporate attorney,” Newsome said in an interview with Bloomberg Law. “And I was working on a deal very tired, came home one night, and uh, it was really one morning, took a shower, washed my face, everything, put my make up back on, put my clothes back on, did my hair and laid down on the bed very still because I knew I that would be too tired to do it the next day. And at that point I thought ‘probably not normal.'”

Newsom ultimately opened a yoga studio.

(h/t Above The Law for the chart).

DON’T MISS: Lifetime’s Casey Anthony Movie Made The Prosecutor Look Like An Idiot >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.