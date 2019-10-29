The 7 biggest yacht debuts at the largest boat show in the US

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), touted as the biggest boat show in the country, will be held October 30 through November 3.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the show expects 110,000 attendees, 1,200 exhibitors, and 1,500 boats on display, according to a press release. It also anticipates over $US500 million in direct sales, with purchases ranging from sunglasses to superyachts.

Seven yachts are expected to make their world debut at FLIBS, including a megayacht with over-the-top amenities like a dance floor and a helicopter landing pad.

Over the course of five days, an estimated 110,000 attendees will flock to South Florida where 1,500 boats will be on display, over 100,000 glasses of beer will be consumed, and $US508 million will change hands in the name of yachting.

Now in its 60th year, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is known as the biggest in-water boat show in the US. With credentials like that, it’s no wonder several boats will be making their world debut at the show, which will take place from October 30 through November 3.

The seven yachts that will be unveiled for the very first time at the boat show emphasise the direction the yachting industry is taking: increasingly technologically advanced vessels that still maintain an air of luxury. Some were designed with jet propulsion mechanisms while others were designed to function in all climates – but all were created with grandeur in mind.

Here are the yachts that are celebrating their world debuts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, listed by size in ascending order.

7. The PB70 is a vessel that was built just up the coast from the boat show in Palm Beach.

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Length: 70 feet

Yard:

Palm Beach Motor Yachts

It was designed with comfortable speed in mind, capable of reaching a cruising speed of 32 knots. The bow was built to slice through water rather than bounce atop it, promising a smooth ride with minimal wake.

6. The 84R Open, shown here as a concept, will be an 84-foot motoryacht that promises maximum light, even in the cabins.

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Length: 84 feet

Yard:

Ocean Alexander

It will also have interior detailing that features satin, with Cambria stone flooring and counter surfaces.

5. LeVen 90 is a Dutch-engineered superyacht that was built using renewable aluminium. It has a nearly silent propulsion system and a special hull allowing it to venture into shallow waters, unlike most vessels of its size.

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Length: 90 feet

Yard:

LeVen Yachts

The technologically advanced boat is on its way to Fort Lauderdale from the Netherlands, but it was originally designed to be the ideal Bahamas island hopper.

4. At 100 feet, the Marlow Voyager 100 is the yard’s largest yacht to date and was specifically designed for extended stays in frigid or tropical climates.

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Length: 100 feet

Yard:

Marlow Yachts

The yacht was also designed and built in Florida, using carbon fibre and Kevlar.

3. The Hargrave G120 is a motoryacht that can accommodate 10 guests and six crew members and prioritises speed and long-range efficiency.

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Length: 120 feet

Yard:

Hargrave Custom Yachts

Galati Yacht Sales specialises in selling to American luxury yacht buyers. They teamed up with Fort Lauderdale-based Hargrave Custom Yachts to design and build a vessel they envisioned would be perfect for their existing clientele.

2. BABA’S is another Hargrave Custom Yacht. At 186 feet, it is the largest yacht the yard has ever attempted and was built out of steel and aluminium.

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Length: 186 feet

Yard:

Hargrave Custom Yachts

The boat, on the way to Fort Lauderdale from Turkey, is even equipped with a “beach club” lounge on the stern.

1. Madsummer, a 311-foot megayacht built this year, will be the show’s largest and most glamorous debut.

Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Length: 311 feet

Yard:

Lürssen

The yacht can accommodate 20 guests, is outfitted with colourful interiors, and has amenities like a dance floor, a gym and spa, a helicopter landing pad, a swimming pool, and beach lounge. The yacht was signed for at the 2015 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

